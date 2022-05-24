Shopping + Services What's New

This Uniqlo X Final Fantasy Collaboration Lets You Play the Game In-Store

The collaboration we never knew we needed.

by Louise Lizan
2 days ago
The Uniqlo x Final Fantasy collaboration.
PHOTOs Twitter/UNIQLOPH

(SPOT.ph) Shopping isn’t the only thing you can do at Uniqlo Manila’s Global Flagship store in Glorietta 5—you can also have a try at playing a Final Fantasy game. Yup, it’s true. So when you want to take a break from the endless walking around one, if not the largest, of the Uniqlos in Southeast Asia, you can just sit back, relax, and play (not for too long, though, because stores do have closing hours).

What's more of the Uniqlo x Final Fantasy collaboration, you say?

ICYDK: The flagship store in Glorietta 5 has two floors chock full of clothes and accessories for men, women, to kids and babies plus the full range of what Uniqlo has to offer—from Uniqlo U, UT, Knits, AIRism, HEATTECH, among others. As well as a store terrace you can lounge in and a place for creativity and imagination to design and customize your Uniqlo shirts. They're open on Mondays to Thursdays, Sundays at 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

And until June 13, there will be a PS4 game console and demo game, courtesy of DataBlitz, situated at the store’s ground floor, surrounded by the brand’s Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection while standees of the critically-acclaimed MMROPG’s beloved characters Cloud Strife and Tifa Lockheart look over you.

First released in Japan in April and came to Philippine shores early this month, the limited-edition graphic tees show a glimpse of the Final Fantasy world through the years (FFI to FFXVI) and its stories, characters through minimalistic prints—up for grabs at P790.  

When talking about everyone’s go-to wear, Uniqlo is the brand that comes up not more than a beat after. The international fashion retail store is known for its essential, high-quality yet affordable day-to-day pieces that are fit to cater any lifestyle. Like for Final Fantasy, fans of pop culture can also look forward to their favorites being on Uniqlo’s shirts through the brand’s UT Collection. So keep your eyes peeled for more.

Browse some of the Uniqlo x Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection:

The Uniqlo Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection.
Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT collection (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
The Uniqlo Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection.
Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT collection (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
The Uniqlo Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection.
Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT collection (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
The Uniqlo Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection.
Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT collection (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo
The Uniqlo Final Fantasy 35th anniversary UT collection.
Final Fantasy 35th Anniversary UT collection (P790).
PHOTO BY Uniqlo

The Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship store is at Upper G/F Glorietta 5, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, Metro Manila. Visit Uniqlo Philippines’ Facebook page and website.

