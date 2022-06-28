Shopping + Services What's New

SPOTTED: Bath & Body Works Is Finally Opening Up Shop in Manila

Consider our wallets ready.

by Pat Villarica
2 days ago
undefined
For illustrative purposes only.
PHOTO BY Shutterstock/Sheila Fitzgerald

(SPOT.ph) For a lot of Filipino travelers, a trip overseas wouldn't be complete without a stop at Bath & Body Works. Fans of the brand are familiar with their selection of body sprays, body lotions, candles, and even pocket hand sanitizers that became a craze a few years back. However, apart from the usual balikbayan boxes, the only way to score products from the American retailer is through our local Duty-Free shops or through online resellers. But all hope is not lost for those that need to restock their Warm Vanilla Sugar shower gels because we've spotted their first retail store in the country at SM Megamall in Ortigas.

Also read: 10 Old-School Beauty Products Your Mom Probably Recommended

Here's where the first Bath and Body Works store could be:

undefined
PHOTO BY Pat Villarica
It looks like the store is opening on the Upper Ground Floor of SM Megamall's Building B which was previously occupied by the second BTS Pop-Up Store. While we don't have an exact date for when we can finally get our hands on the goodies, we're expecting popular scents like Japanese Cherry Blossom, Sweet Pea, and Teakwood in various product ranges to hit our shores.

SM Megamall confirmed that what we spotted is indeed the first Bath & Body Works store in the Metro via their Instagram stories, as posted on the evening of Tuesday, June 28. Details are scarce but hey, at least it's confirmed, definite, certain, for sure, et cetera

undefined
PHOTO BY Screenshot Instagram / SM Megamall Stories

So there you have it, folks! We'll keep you up to date once there is a, well, a date. In the meantime, check out some of Bath & Body Works' best-selling products to prep for your upcoming shopping trip:

undefined
Mahogany Teakwood Single Wick Candle 
PHOTO BY Bath & Body Works
undefined
Gingham Super Smooth Body Lotion 
PHOTO BY Bath & Body Works
undefined
Champagne Toast PocketBac Hand Sanitizers 
PHOTO BY Bath & Body Works
undefined
Japanese Cherry Blossom Fine Fragrance Mist 
PHOTO BY Bath & Body Works
undefined
A Thousand Wishes Super Smooth Body Lotion 
PHOTO BY Bath & Body Works

UPDATED (June 29, 2022): This article was updated after SM Megamall confirmed the news on their Instagram.

