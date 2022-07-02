One Way or Another: These 10 Beauty Products Can Function in Different Ways

(SPOT.ph) When it comes to unexpected moments in life—like hearing that your longtime crush is arriving soon—the first thing you'll say to your friends is, "Does my face look okay?". We get it, chance encounters are fleeting but always keep in mind that you look good regardless if you're fully made up or not. But on the off chance that you do want to be prepared in case something amazing happens, having one trusty product in your purse would do wonders. What are we talking about? Multi-use makeup. Yep, you heard that right. In general, there's no strict rule when it comes to makeup but for the purpose of this conversation, we're giving you a list of 10 beauty products that you can use on your entire face.

Also read:

Temporary Sanity Savers: 10 Fun Finds to Add to Cart This July

This Lip Screen From Local Brand Issy & Co. Is Just What You Need for Some Lip Lovin'

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Say hello to these multi-use makeup products that can save you from unexpected situations.

Colourtint (P399) from Colourette Cosmetics

The Colourtint is Colourette Cosmetic's best-selling product—and for good reason. Most people tend to use it as a lip product but you can actually use it as a blush or eyeshadow, simply dap on a few dots, and blend for a diffused look. It comes in 29 shades so you won't have to search high and low for one that matches your skin tone.

Available online.

MultiGanda One & Done Blush Stick (P295) from Vice Cosmetics

CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

If a picture is worth a thousand words then a multi-stick has a thousand uses. A swipe here and a swipe there and you've already done a full face of makeup from eyes, cheeks, and lips. The blush stick is infused with macadamia oil and brown seaweed extract so you're sure to look fresh and glowing just in time to meet the one.

Available online.

Solar Balm (P349) from Issy & Co.

Beauty junkie or not, we all know how important putting on sunscreen is. You might be thinking that it's only our skin that needs it, but our lips need some lovin', too. Yup, you can protect your puckers from the harsh sun while at the same time keeping them plump, moisturized, and hydrated, with this sunscreen-slash-lip balm from local brand Issy & Co. Oh, and if you're feeling adventurous, try using it as an eyeshadow—the Natural finish is the perfect matte consistency for a one-color makeup look.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Available online.

Clay Pen (P259) from Details Cosmetics

Our face is a canvas and this product from Details Cosmetics is the one you'd want to paint with. You can easily use the Clay Pen as your eyeshadow and eyeliner. The pen comes in 10 shades with a couple bold hues for a pop of color while they also have classic colors like varying shades of brown which you can also use as a contour.

Available online.

Multipurpose Soothing Balm (P595) from Dr. PAWPAW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Pretty much a staple purse item at this point, this multi-use product can not only leave your skin and lips moisturized, but it can also act as an ointment for any cuts or insect bites that you might have happened to get during your night out. And by the way, if you're in need of an extra highlight on the high points of your cheeks, it also works as a highlighter too.

Available at Beauty Bar; see a list of branches.

Bling Bling Eye Stick (P380) from Etude House

If you want to add a little spice—er, we mean sparkle in your life, then perhaps the Bling Bling Eye Stick from Etude House is your best bet. Its original purpose is to highlight your aegyosal (that pocket of fat directly underneath your eye) but it can also be used as an eyeshadow or eyeliner. Who knows, maybe with a little more sparkle, your crush will finally notice that twinkle in your eye.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Available online.

Multi-use Milk Tint (P349) from GRWM Cosmetics

In case the product name wasn't obvious enough, this multi-use tint from GRWM Cosmetics might just have everything you might be looking for. A near-perfect dupe for Rare Beauty's Soft Liquid Blush, the tint comes in a mousy texture that dries into a soft, velvety matte finish. It comes in a variety of shades that you can use on your lips, cheeks, and even eyes.

Available online.

Benetint Cheek & Lip Tint (P1,190) from Benefit Cosmetics

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This list wouldn't be complete if it didn't have the Benetint. The OG of all multi-use products, this tint is pretty much a cult classic since its creation in the '70s. Simply dab the product on the apples of your cheeks for a sun-kissed look or tap it lightly on your lips for a blotted lip effect. However, if you're feeling a bit risque, use it as originally intended in the era of the Flower Power, as a tint for your nipples.

Available online.

Glam Pocket (P349) from SkinPotions

You might have been lured in by the cute '90s-inspired packaging but one swipe of this tint-slash-highlighter combo would make you want to buy it again and again. The Glam Pocket by Skin Potions comes in a two-tier compact that's perfect for a tiny bag. It comes with a mirror as well so you don't need to worry about doing your touchups without something to look at.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Available online..

Clay Blush (P249) Dear Self Beauty

We all love a pop of color regardless if it were in our clothing or our faces. And what better way to showcase bright, bold hues than with a multi-use product like Dear Self Beauty's Clay Blush. The product itself is a blendable, long-wearing blush but it can be used in a variety of other ways such as eyeshadow and lipstick.

Available online.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

We are now on Quento! Download the and enjoy more articles and videos from SPOT.ph and other Summit Media websites.