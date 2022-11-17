FIRST LOOK: Take a Shopping Breather at Uniqlo Nuvali's Outdoor Park

(SPOT.ph) No lie. You've probably headed all the way south just to go shopping at the many outlets in the bay area and beyond. Or if you already live there, then lucky, lucky. No doubt an easy road trip for the family might include stops for great eats (Read: Tagaytay) and yup, lots of bargain hunting, especially now that the Christmas season is already here. And if it's even possible, there's even less doubt that you've been keeping an eye on the Uniqlo Nuvali opening. The Japanese brand's third roadside store is also their largest in Laguna, so yes, we're sure the November 18 opening has you practically giddy.

Before the ribbon-cutting, we'll keep you up to speed on everything you need to know. Best be prepared before heading in for your Christmas shopping! This roadside store is at the Ayala Estate development in Sta. Rosa City, right along the Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road. Imagine coasting along those flatlands when in the distance this almost sparkling white rectangular edifice peeks from the distance, complete with the unmistakable red of a Uniqlo logo on its facade. Excuse the cliche, but it really is a shopping mecca, all 1,418 square meters of it—if you think you know everything there is to know about Uniqlo and their expansive stores, this one will have you thinking again.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

This store is the first to feature a Green Park. The space was built by Ayala in partnership with Uniqlo Sustainability. It can't be emphasized enough how the Metro is starved of proper green spaces for folks to just hang around in, so this is a very welcome change. The outdoor area has a bicycle rack, a kids' active zone, and even a charging station; that last bit requires you to pedal to get it working so be prepared to get active. You can take a pic with the massive mural by local artist AG Saño, too.

The sustainability efforts don't just get dropped inside the store; Uniqlo is, after all, a brand with a mission. Apart from displays that talk about products made in a sustainable manner, you can also drop off your old Uniqlo pieces via the Re.UNIQLO Box. Your pre-loved items will be reused and upcycled to give it new life. You can also spot upcycled furniture made from roped plastics and old UNIQLO denim scraps by JunkNot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Also read: 10 Malls in the Metro Where You Can Relax in Open Spaces

“Our roadside stores highlight our commitment to bringing LifeWear closer to more Filipinos. Opening a roadside store promises a simple, local one-stop shopping experience for customers to enjoy a quick and convenient trip close to their homes, especially this Holiday season,” says UNIQLO Philippines COO, Geraldine Sia.

We know the park probably has you excited, but don't worry, we haven't forgotten about the shopping. This massive roadside store has all your trusty Uniqlo apparel, i.e. LifeWear staples for men, women, kids, and babies (there's even a play corner for those last two). There are 11 fitting rooms for you to try-on your haul before sealing the deal, including one specially fitted for the differently abled. And yes, for the opening weekend, you can score items for as low as P390, plus a slew of other store exclusive deals. Ever seen a Uniqlo planner IRL before? You soon might, if you get there in time.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Take a look at Uniqlo Nuvali

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Green Park at Uniqlo Nuvali

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Spot the Deals at Uniqlo Nuvali

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: 10 Shops You Can Cop Pretty Dresses With Actual Pockets From

Photos by Majoy Siason.

Uniqlo Nuvali is at the Ayala Estate Development along the Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.