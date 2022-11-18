How to Be a Lazada Affiliate So You Can Earn Money While Adding to Cart

(SPOT.ph) Lazada is synonymous with adding to cart and checking out your budol finds, but did you know that you can also earn commissions from it?

Introducing LazAffiliates, where any Lazada user can get compensated by driving clicks and orders to the website using tracking links unique to each affiliate. It's free, open to everyone, can be used in any platform and yes, offers potential passive income for all.

It's easy. All you have to do is:

1. Promote the product using your unique affiliate link

2. Customers buy products through your link

3. Earn commission from Lazada

Don't worry, you don't have to be an influencer with a massive follower base to generate income. All you have to do is to share your affiliate link on your chosen platform. Who knows, your air fryer or vacuum unboxing video could attract friends and family into buying their own units while you earn a small commission.

What you need to know about Lazada's LazAffiliates

How much will you earn?

It depends on the number of customers who will click on your link. Commission rates also differ as you earn more if it's from a first-time Lazada customer (12%). You get 8.7% commision if the buyer previously ordered from Lazada.

What do you need for the application?

For individuals or company that are BIR-registered, you need a valid ID and BIR 2303, bank certificate, and official receipt

For non-BIR registered individuals, you need a valid ID and bank proof.

How to apply as a LazAffiliate?

Via desktop

1. Visit adsense.lazada.com.ph

2. Click "Register"

3. Sign up using your email (make sure it's not the same email as your Lazada buyer email account)

4. Input 6-digit code sent via email

5. Fill out the remaining fields. Put Individual on the member type.

Via Lazada app

1. Open the app and click on the LazAffiliates button

2. Click accept and agree to the terms and conditions

3. Go to "My Account" tab and click the gear icon on the top right portion

4. Select "Individual" as member type and fill out the remaining fields

Take note: It's available to Android users starting October, and will be available to iOS users by the end of November 2022

Why do I need an affiliate link?

An affiliate link is unique to each seller. Through this, Lazada can track the sales you've made and convert it to commission. A clean, regular link won't give you affiliates commission.

How to make affiliate links?

Once application is approved, congrats! You can now make your own affiliate links.

To generate affiliate links, follow these steps:

1. Pick a product you'd like to share and click the share button

2. Copy the link of the product

3. Go back to your account and click the LazAffiliate icon

4. Look for the "Got a Product Link?" and click it

5. Paste the copied product link in the text box

6. Click confirm

7. Copy the promotion link and start sharing

Where can I share the link?

It's up to you. The usual social media channels wher you can share affiliate links are Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Still have questions? You may send your queries via email at affiliate@lazada.com.ph.