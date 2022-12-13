Things To Do What's New

Let This Airline's Travel Voucher Deal Bring You to Your Next 10 Beach Getaways

No blackout dates for this buy-one-get-10 deal.

by Leana Vibal
10 hours ago
Airplane
PHOTO BY Shutterstock

(SPOT.ph) Have you ever just wanted to pack up your things and go on a spontaneous trip somewhere? You know, the kind of instant traveling we only see in movies. You might want to ready your wallets, travel bugs, as Sunlight Air is offering the SmartPass—a travel voucher bundle which you can use to fly to any of the airline's destinations.

Travel smarter with Sunlight Air's SmartPass:

Priced at P40,000 which is roughly P4,000 per trip, the SmartPass consists of 10 travel vouchers which you can use to fly one-way to any of Sunlight's destinations anytime in the year. Yup, no blackout dates here which means that these vouchers can be used during urgent trips, holidays—basically anytime. 

Each SmartPass voucher includes the base fare, 10 kilos of check-in baggage, seven kilograms hand-carry, value-added tax, and terminal fees. Basically, this means no more added fees except if you purchase additional prepaid baggage, seat selection, meals, and insurance.

Sunlight Air Smart Pass
PHOTO BY Website/ Sunlight Air

What are you waiting for? Fly to a variety of domestic tropical paradise like Coron, Puerto Princessa, San Vicente, Camiguin, Boracay, Siargao, Cebu, and Cagayan De Oro. Bring your friends and family too as the SmartPasses can be transferred and given as gifts. 

For more information, visit Sunlight Air's website.

