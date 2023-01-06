Baguio's Panagbenga Festival Is Back in Full Bloom for 2023

(SPOT.ph) Baguio City's much-awaited Panagbenga Festival of flowers is back in full swing in 2023 after three years of COVID-19. Unlike the muted celebrations in 2022, "there will be no holds barred" this year, authorities said.

Panagbenga celebrates the "season of blooming" every February. It also showcases the Igorot culture to visitors who are expected to flock the city for the festival happening this February 1 to March 5, 2023, with the theme "A Rennaisance of Wonder and Beauty."

“There will be no holds barred. Despite the fact that we’re going to experience an increase in COVID cases because of various subvariants, there will be no let up in our festival this coming 2023,” said Mayor Benjamin Magalong during its launch in December 2022.

Those traveling to Baguio for the festivities are asked to wear masks especially when indoors and to observe health protocols to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19. Expect hotels and other accommodations to be fully booked so call ahead and reserve a room before heading up north. Also consider traffic when planning your trip.

Here's what to expect in Panagbenga Festival 2023

All the Panagbenga activities pre-pandemic will be featured in this year's celebrations, said Magalong.

February 1 - Panagbenga Grand Opening Day Parade

February 5, 12, 19 - Panagbenga Sundays Showcase

February 16-18 - PMA Alumni Homecoming

February 18 - Panagbenga Cultural Dance Competition

February 19 - Fluvial Parade and Mardi Gras at the Lake

February 24 - A Tribute to the Father of Panagbenga: Atty. Damaso E. Bangaoet Jr. Statue Unveiling Ceremony

February 25 - Grand Street Dance Parade

February 26 - Grand Float Parade

February 27 to March 5 - Session Road in Bloom

February 1-March 5

- Panagbengascapes: Profesional Landscaping Competitio and Exhibition

- Baguio Blooms: A Market Encounter

