South Korea Now Has Three Visa-Free Destinations

(SPOT.ph) Good news, Spotters! It seems like the travel scene is on a roll the past couple of days. From free roundtrip tickets to Hong Kong to Taiwan's travel allowance, we keep getting more and more incentives to travel. Not to be outdone by its neighbors, our favorite destination for all things hallyu just dropped a big surprise—there's another way to visit South Korea visa-free starting March 15.

Also read:

10 Under-the-Radar Destinations in South Korea Outside of Seoul

Here's How You Can Visit Seoul in South Korea Without a Visa

Here's what we know about South Korea's latest Visa Policy via Muan International Airport:

In a post to their social media pages, the Manila office of the Korea Tourism Organization surprised their audiences with the announcement of three visa-free entry points to the land of K-pop and K-dramas. This announcement, dated today, March 3, now includes the Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do. Although KTO clarifies that the policy will take effect on March 15.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"VISA-FREE travel to Korea is possible via 3 airports: Yangyang International Airport in Gangwon Province, Jeju Island, and now Muan International Airport in Jeollanam-do," said the South Korean government-invested corporation under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, before clarifying the start date.

In 2022, Filipinos were granted visa-free entry to South Korea via Yangyang International Airport in Gangwon and Jeju International Airport. Granted, tourists may only stay within the Gangwon Province and Jeju Island. It's still unclear if a similar clause will hold for the new port of entry as no official guidelines have been released pertaining to the new policy as of writing.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

So, we just have to keep our eyes peeled in the next couple of days for the official announcement. Now the question we're all begging to ask is: where do we book our flights?

For more information, visit Korea Tourism Organization Manila Office's Facebook page.

Also read:

UPDATED: Jeju Island in South Korea Reopens Visa-Free for Filipino Travelers

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.