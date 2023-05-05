Watch King Charles' Coronation, Win Plane Tickets + More at This QC Picnic

(SPOT.ph) For the first time in 70 years, Great Britain will crown a new monarch. To celebrate this historic event, British Embassy Manila is holding a free Coronation Picnic at Quezon Memorial Circle this Saturday, May 6, where attendees can witness the event via live stream. Plus, there's also a chance to win free roundtrip tickets to any domestic destination of their choice.

King Charles III will take the crown his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, had worn for 70 years until her death in September 2022 at the age of 96. He, along with his Queen Consort Camilla, will have their coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6 starting at 11 a.m. in UK (6 p.m. in Manila).

Admission to the event, which starts at 4 p.m., is free. Aside from the free livestream of the ceremony, attendees will be treated to live performances from Sandwich, The Male Gaze, and String Fusion, fun activities, and uniquely British food and drinks for the celebration.

Also read: Hear Ye, Hear Ye: These Are All the Princess Diana Titles You Can Stream Online Right Now

How to Win Free Roundtrip Tickets at King Charles Coronation Picnic at the QC Memorial Circle

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Good news for attendees: You can win free roundtrip tickets to your dream destination from the Philippine Airlines by collecting stamps from the booths and by participating in the activities using its official event passport.

To join, claim event passports from the designated event ushers then start collecting the required stamps.

Once you're done, you may submit your completed passport to enter the raffle.

Take note that only one entry per person is allowed and you have to be physically present to claim the prize once they draw the raffle around 8 p.m.

King Charles Coronation Picnic is on May 6, 4 p.m. at Quezon Memorial Circle, Quezon City. Admission is free.