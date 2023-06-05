NCTzens, the First K-Pop Multimedia Experience Is Coming to Manila

(SPOT.ph) K-pop fans sound the alarms. Aside from having back-to-back concerts from our favorite groups this year, Manila is playing host to another first-of-its-kind experience in the K-pop scene. NCT Home Philippines—which is an immersive, multimedia K-pop exhibit that's all about the South Korean boy band—is happening from July 20 to August 17 at Megatrade Hall, SM Megamall. It's a collaboration between Next In Line Entertainment Philippines, SM Malls, and SM Entertainment.

Here's what to expect at the NCT Home experience in Manila:

NCT Home is an exhibition showcasing all the active members of SM Entertainment's boy group NCT. Based on its debut run in South Korea back in February, touring the exhibit will be a lot like being a guest in NCT's house—hence the name NCT Home. You can go around different rooms while taking tons of IG-worthy photos, interact with AI posters of the members, and have a glimpse of a day in their life.

As of writing, no official ticket prices have been dropped. But if we base it on the prices of the South Korean leg, the entrance could set you back about KRW 24,000 or somewhere near P1,100. But don't worry, Spotters, based on these ticket inclusions, it looks like any NCT fan would get their money's worth back just with the pure bliss of being surrounded by their idols.

While we have yet to find out how much this experience will hurt our pockets, NILE PH already released a timeline of activities leading up to the launch.

Based on this, it looks like NCTzens better get ready, as early bird ticket sales and merchandise pre-orders are starting this week. Make sure to visit the official NCT Home in the Philippines website for more details.

Excited to see what's in store? Check out this cool trailer of the boys shooting and prepping for the exhibit:

NCT stands for Neo Culture Technology, a new group concept under SM Entertainment that highlights "openness" and "extensibility." Unlike other K-entertainment groups that have a set number of members, NCT's group number is limitless, where new members and sub-units are in line to be debuted throughout their careers.

NCT Home Philippines runs from July 20 to August 17 at Megatrade Hall B, 5/F Building B, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong. It will run from July 20 to August 17, 2023. For more information, visit NILE PH- Next in Line Entertainment's Facebook page.

