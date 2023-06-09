The Biggest Slime House in the PH Is Opening a Second Branch

(SPOT.ph) Anyone who grew up watching Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards has always dreamed of experiencing what it's like to be covered in neon green slime. If you've put that dream on the back burner perhaps it's time to put it back on the table as Gootopia is opening another branch at SM Fairview this June 10.

Here's what to expect at Gootopia's second branch in SM Fairview:

Gootopia is a vibrant fun house where you can do slime-related activities like Slime Lab where you can create your very own slime in your favorite colors and add-ons as well as Goozooka & Slime Dunk where you'll finally fulfill your childhood dream of getting slimed.

There are also non-slime activities in Gootopia, too. There's the Human Hamster Wheel where you can run inside a human-sized hamster wheel; the Slime O' Meter where you can fish out blocks of cheese using a fishing rod with a hook; Escape the Slabyrinth, on the other hand, is where you can test if your a-maze-ing skills.

You can also try Goonect It and Slimey Slingshot if you want to test your eye-hand coordination or Baloon Blaster if you want to race with a friend and see who can pop the balloon first.

Gootopia also has a souvenir shop called the Slime Shack. Here, you can buy all the slime essentials to bring home so as to extend the fun. Just don't forget to also buy for your kids, nephews, and nieces in case they weren't able to tag along with you.

Tickets start at P799/person but is currently on sale at P699/person (less P100) if you buy it from the Gootopia website. Walk-in rate is at P799/person.

Gootopia's second brand is at SM City Fairview,Quirino Highway, Novaliches, Quezon City.

For more information, visit Gootopia's website.

