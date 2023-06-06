Heads Up: New teamLab Exhibit Is Coming to Hong Kong

(SPOT.ph) With all the irresistible travel deals and promos for those wanting to fly to Hong Kong, we bet a ton of you are headed to the region sometime soon. If you're looking for something new to add to your itinerary for this year, you may want to leave space for teamLab Future Park. It runs from July to January 2024 in one of Hong Kong's most famous urban neighborhoods, Kowloon.

Here's what to expect at teamLab Future Park in Hong Kong:

Famous around the world for its blend of art and technology, teamLab's multimedia exhibit invites visitors to experience a multi-sensory journey through an immersive, interactive art world that celebrates the concept of co-creation and encourages boundless imagination and creativity.

From July 9 to January 14, 2024, you can catch the 10,000-square-foot exhibit at Hong Kong's Megabox in Kowloon from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Tickets are already on early bird sale from June 8 to July 8 for HKD 198 (or about P1,400) for adults and HKD 148 (or about P1,100) for kids. After the early bird sale, tickets will revert to their regular price of HKD 220 (about P1,600) for adults and HKD 180 (about P1,300). TBH, if you're for sure heading to the exhibit, you might as well get your tickets early as they are bound to run out fast.

teamLab Future Park will feature six interactive zones: the Graffiti Nature- Beating Mountains and Valleys, Red List, and Light Ball Orchestra, while families will love Sliding through the Fruit Field and A Table where Little People Live. You can also get creative and make your artwork come to life with Sketch Town and Sketch Town Papercraft, or even construct your own hopscotch field at Hopscotch for Geniuses.

While distinctly different from the exhibit in other teamLab locations like Tokyo, New York, and London, this will be your chance to experience the multimedia installations of the group sans the need for a visa.

teamLab Future Park is 13/F MegaBox, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong. Tickets start at HKD 198 for adults and HKD 148 for kids. The exhibit will be open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays. For more information, visit teamLab Future Park's website.

