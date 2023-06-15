New teamLab Exhibit Is Coming to One of Japan's Historical Castles

(SPOT.ph) Japan is known for its colorful seasons, whether it's spring with cherry blossoms in full bloom or autumn with warm hues. But if you want another reason to book that flight to the Land of the Rising Sun, you can check out teamLab's newest digital exhibit: Digitized Kanazawa Castle in the Ishikawa Prefecture from September 30 to November 26.

Also read:

The SPOT.ph Guide to Applying for a Japanese Visa

Flying to Japan This Year? Japan Rail Pass Is Having a Fare Hike by October

Here's what to expect from teamLab's upcoming exhibit at Kanazawa Castle, Japan:

teamLab is running a limited digital art project which uses advanced technology to turn the Kanazawa Castle into an interactive art space—all without altering its physical properties, of course. Featuring three parts, the installation is expected to incorporate artworks that interact with nature, be it the wind and rain, and the behavior of people.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

There's the Animal of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives, which projects moving animals in the shapes of flowers against the castle's walls, such as purple flowers in the shape of a mammoth and pink flowers that form the shape of a tiger.

Another part of the exhibit is Enso, which is inspired by the Zen Buddhism symbol that is represented by the shape of a circle. Drawn by hand in one stroke, it symbolizes strength, elegance, and enlightenment. In the same way, the Animal of Flowers, Symbiotic Lives is done, the Enso is also projected on one of the castle's walls.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Then the more interactive part of the Digitized Kanazawa Castle is the Forest of Autonomous Resonating Life. The open space is packed with colorful standing ovoids (gigantic eggs). When these things are pushed by people or are blown by the wind, it stands right back up and the colors change. For each hue it changes to, there's a corresponding tone that is emitted with it. According to teamLab, when the ovoids or the eggs are left alone without any external force touching them, the lights begin to blink slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

teamLab: Digitized Kanazawa Castle runs from September 30 to November 26, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., at the Kanazawa Castle Park, 1-1 Marunouchi, Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan. Ticket prices are yet to be announced. For more information, visit teamLab's website.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.