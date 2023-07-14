Korea Visa Application Center Is Opening Soon in BGC

(SPOT.ph) Great news for all travel bugs obsessed with the land of K-pop and the Hallyu Wave. It's no secret that getting a visa to South Korea has been a bit troublesome lately, but it looks like that's about to change. The Embassy of South Korea in the Philippines just announced new policies and processes for their visa application. These changes come as the embassy revs up to launch its new Korea Visa Application Center at the Brittany Hotel in McKinley Parkway, Taguig, this August.

Here's what's changing in the South Korea visa application process:

Starting August 14, all submissions of visa applications and release of passports will be available at the Korea Visa Application Center (KVAC). This new visa processing unit will solely handle all visa-related processes for the embassy. The embassy will no longer directly accept visa applications or release visas after this date.

KVAC will be on a pilot run from August 14 to 25. At this time, only applications with online reservations secured before the opening will be entertained. "The current online visa appointment system will end after the last opening of slots for the month of August." says the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines in its statement on Facebook. If you need your visa before the KVAC's opening, online reservations for August 1 to 25 will open on July 27 at 9 a.m.

The Embassy of South Korea in the Philippines is looking to fully open the KVAC by August 29. Once the facility is fully operational, online reservations will no longer be required to apply for Korean Visa. Walk-in visa applications will be accepted at the Korea Visa Application Center on any working day. There will also be no limit to the number of visa applications accepted per day. Just make sure to personally file for your visa application or course it through their designated travel agencies for it to be processed.

The Korea Visa Application Center is at 9/F to 10/F, Brittany Hotel BGC, 6 McKinley Parkway, Taguig City. It is set to open on August 14. For more information, visit the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the Philippines' Facebook page.

