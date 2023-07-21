Confirmed: This Popular Rage Room is Opening a New Branch in Makati

(SPOT.ph) We're just going to go ahead and say it: The two rage rooms in Metro Manila are not enough to pacify the population's pent-up anger, stress, and frustrations. Fortunately, Parañaque City's popular The Rage Room is finally filling in those gaps as they exclusively confirm with SPOT.ph that they're opening their second branch at Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati City. They also plan to open more branches in other cities and provinces as well.

What we know so far about The Rage Room's new branches:

In a Facebook post by The Rage Room, their caption explicitly mentioned Makati City as the location of the second branch. The post came with a zoomed-in screenshot of a lease offer form from Ayala Malls.

The Rage Room confirmed with SPOT.ph that the second branch will be at Ayala Malls Circuit. They shared that the store is currently under construction and that it will open soon, "before December."

On the same post, The Rage Room posted a comment that gives a hint about an expansion—this time, in Rizal Province. This was followed by a new Facebook post saying that they also have plans on opening another branch in Pasig City.

Rage Room tells SPOT.ph that these aren't set in stone just yet. "Pasig and Rizal, [we are] still finding a good spot."

If all three The Rage Room branches open according to plan, this will pretty much cover most of Metro Manila—from the North, East, Center, and South. Hopefully, a branch in the West is in the works, too.

In the meantime, you can lash out, scream, and break things at The Rage Room's operating branch in Parañaque City. This is at 12 President's Avenue in BF Homes, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information, visit The Rage Room's Facebook page.

