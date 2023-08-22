Things To Do What's New

Budget Airline Launches Manila to Hong Kong Flights for as Low as P500

Here's what we know about HK Express.

by Leana Vibal
19 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
HK Express
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express

(SPOT.ph) Whether you're a sightseeing tourist, a food enthusiast looking for the next best eat, or a shopper looking for the best deals, Hong Kong is the place to hit up. Filipinos are always looking for the best flights heading to this region because of the sheer variety of things to do there. Well, if you're traveling to Hong Kong in the future, you might want to note that there's another airline heading there from Manila. HK-based budget airline HK Express is launching its Hong Kong to Manila and vice-versa flights this year. 

Also read:
The SPOT.ph Guide to Exploring Hong Kong by Train
The SPOT.ph Guide to Getting Your Money’s Worth at Ocean Park Hong Kong

Here's what we know about this Hong Kong budget airline:

HK Express is launching daily direct flights between Manila and Hong Kong starting October 13. The budget airline has been around since 2004 but was recently acquired by Cathay Pacific in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
HK Express to Hong Kong
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express

Although owned and operated by the luxury airline, HK Express maintains its profile as an independent, low-cost brand with fares going as low as P270 one-way. So if you're headed to HK Disneyland, Victoria Peak, and other sights in Hong Kong in the ber- months, you might want to check out HK Express' flight offerings as an additional option.

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Hong Kong Flight
One-way fare from Manila to Hong Kong in October
PHOTO BY Website/HK Express
Hong Kong Rate
One-way fare from Manila to Hong Kong in November
PHOTO BY Website/HK Express
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Here's a look at HK Express planes heading to Hong Kong:

HK Express plane interior
Here's a look at the HK Express Plane's interior
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express
HK Express leg room
There's pretty decent legroom too.
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
HK Express Baggage Cabin
Store your carry-on luggage safely in the overhead cabin storage.
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express
HK Express Aisle
PHOTO BY Facebook/ HK Express
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Other airlines that fly to Hong Kong:

Aside from HK Express, other airlines fly directly from the Philippines to the region. If you're heading that way, you might also want to consider booking direct flights to Hong Kong International Airport via Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia, Royal Air Philippines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Philippine Airlines

For more information, visit HK Express' Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Affiliate Airasia Travel & Transportation Travel Guides & Travelogues Air Travel Hong Kong HK Express Manila Ocean Park Hong Kong Cathay Pacific Hong Kong Disneyland This Year Getting Your Money Worth Ethiopian Airlines Philippine Airlines Cebu Pacific Adventurer Savvy Seasoned
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories