Budget Airline Launches Manila to Hong Kong Flights for as Low as P500

(SPOT.ph) Whether you're a sightseeing tourist, a food enthusiast looking for the next best eat, or a shopper looking for the best deals, Hong Kong is the place to hit up. Filipinos are always looking for the best flights heading to this region because of the sheer variety of things to do there. Well, if you're traveling to Hong Kong in the future, you might want to note that there's another airline heading there from Manila. HK-based budget airline HK Express is launching its Hong Kong to Manila and vice-versa flights this year.

Here's what we know about this Hong Kong budget airline:

HK Express is launching daily direct flights between Manila and Hong Kong starting October 13. The budget airline has been around since 2004 but was recently acquired by Cathay Pacific in 2019.

Although owned and operated by the luxury airline, HK Express maintains its profile as an independent, low-cost brand with fares going as low as P270 one-way. So if you're headed to HK Disneyland, Victoria Peak, and other sights in Hong Kong in the ber- months, you might want to check out HK Express' flight offerings as an additional option.

Here's a look at HK Express planes heading to Hong Kong:

Other airlines that fly to Hong Kong:

Aside from HK Express, other airlines fly directly from the Philippines to the region. If you're heading that way, you might also want to consider booking direct flights to Hong Kong International Airport via Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Cebu Pacific, AirAsia, Royal Air Philippines, Ethiopian Airlines, and Philippine Airlines

For more information, visit HK Express' Facebook page.

