Philippines Hailed Asia's Best Cruise Destination for 2023

(SPOT.ph) Picture this: Crystal-clear waters, pristine beaches, vibrant marine life, and abundant cultural experiences. It's no wonder the Philippines, an archipelago with more than 7,000 islands and islets, has been crowned Asia's Best Cruise Destination for 2023 in the recently concluded World Cruise Awards.

Philippines as Asia's Best Cruise Destination at the World Cruise Awards 2023:

The Philippine Department of Tourism Secretary, Christina Garcia Frasco, couldn't be prouder of this achievement. She said, "This first-time recognition as Asia's Best Cruise Destination 2023 is a big win for Philippine tourism as it reflects a resounding global preference for our island destinations." The country's stunning beauty and unique charm have clearly made a mark on cruise enthusiasts worldwide.

As of writing, the Department of Tourism (DOT) projects to have 128 ports of call across 38 destinations nationwide this 2023. Cruise ships, including Seaborne Encore, Silver Shadow, MSC Poesia, Queen Elizabeth, Norwegian Jewel, Coral Adventure, MS Seven Seas Explorer, MS Star Breeze, Silver Whisper, Oceania Cruises, Aidabella, and the Blue Dream Cruise, are expected to bring in more than 101,000 passengers to the Philippines.

Norwegian Cruise Line, in particular, has included Manila, Aklan, and Puerto Princesa in its Southeast Asian comeback. These voyages also pass through Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Last September 6, the Philippines was hailed as Asia's Leading Dive Destination for the fifth consecutive year. This positions us as a contender for the global championship. We had previously held the distinction of Asia's Leading Beach Destination, a title we secured in 2013, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022, until Indonesia claimed victory this year. Additionally, in 2022, we achieved the prestigious recognition of the World's Leading Beach Destination.

Also read:

10 Exciting Things You Can Do on a Cruise

This Cruise Ship Lets You Ride A Wave in the Middle of the Ocean