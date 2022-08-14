The Dangers of Removing Your Airplane Seat Belt While the Sign Is Still On

(SPOT.ph) Perhaps one of the most useful inventions of the modern era are seat belts, whether inside the car or aboard a plane. We may be tired of reading and hearing the saying "seat belts save lives," and not to state the obvious, but it actually does. And when it comes to industries that adhere to the highest standards of safety, aviation comes on top of the list.

And funnily enough, one of the questions frequently asked in airplane safety is whether it's dangerous to remove your seatbelt while the sign is still on. The short and straight answer: a big YES.

Ideally, passengers should wear their seat belts as soon as they are settled in their respective seats inside the plane. The only time you should be unbuckling your seatbelt is when you need to stand up, i.e. to go to the lavatory or do some stretching, especially on a long-haul flight. Safety dictates that you should be buckled up for the entire duration of your travel.

Skeptics say that the mandatory use of seat belts only hinders evacuation in an emergency, but scientific experiments and studies debunked this, among many other myths. We just don't know when mild or severe air turbulence, rocking, or even a collision will happen—and wearing your seat belt can be really important when any of those things happen.

From Parachutes to Airplane Seat Belts: A Quick History

Before the formal entry of seatbelts in airliners, there was a point in time when these life-saving devices were deemed as something dangerous to passengers.

In May 1929, Charles N. Monteith, chief engineer at Boeing Airplane Company, suggested that airplane cabins would soon have the same amenities as rail transport during his presentation at the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Monteith hinted that these include sleeping compartments, smoking rooms, observation platforms, and even in-flight meals. At the time, parachutes were being considered a safety protocol for passengers. (Thankfully, the idea of using parachutes was rejected by both American and European carriers back then.)

The British and Dutch airlines, however, were against the installation of safety belts. So Monteith reiterated the risk of injury if passengers were tossed around when the aircraft encounters turbulence midair or even before landing. Soon after the chief engineer’s presentation, airliners adopted the use of seat belts for their passengers, but it was still optional. Things changed in 1972 when the Federal Aviation Authority made it mandatory to use passenger seat belts with the "lift lever" design in airplanes. This effectively required all airlines heading to U.S. territories to have seat belts installed and used.

Airplane Seat Belt Signs: To Ignore or Not to Ignore?

Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) data shows that turbulence is the leading cause of airline passenger injuries (non-fatal accidents) simply because they were not wearing seat belts when an incident happened. Some may think that they can easily sue the airline when they are injured inflight while not wearing seat belts, but recent cases in the U.S. ruled that passengers can only charge the pilots and/or flight attendants for negligence—or the failure to warn or remind them of wearing the safety device.

Some travelers also have this bad habit of unbuckling their seat belts as soon as the wheels of the airplane touch down on the runway. But there is a good reason why pilots do not immediately turn off the seat belt signs above you. For one, any sudden stop (braking) may occur while the plane is on its way to the airport ramp, causing passengers not wearing their seat belts to fall from their seats.

Airplane Seat Belts and the Law

In the United States, ignoring the seat belt sign while aboard a passenger airline is a federal offense (civil, not criminal, though). This comes with a fine of not more than U.S. $10,000, plus a high chance that the airline will ban you from riding their fleet for the rest of your life. In the Philippines, seat belts are required in all private and public vehicles, according to Republic Act 8750.

Airline seat belts come in standard sizes (and lengths). There are instances when seat belts will not clasp or lock for plus-size passengers, which is why there are seat belt extenders. One can easily buy these seat belt extenders at popular eCommerce websites locally. However, there is no guarantee that airport security will allow you to have it in your hand carry. The airline may also not allow you to use them onboard (as they are not properly certified for aviation use).

The next time you ride a plane, be sure to have your seat belts fastened at all times—it is for your safety.

Robert "Bob" Reyes is an AvGeek (aviation enthusiast), planespotter (an AvGeek who loves taking photos of planes), and technologist (who represents the global non-profit Mozilla in the Philippines). He spent more than two decades of his life as an aviation support professional for a conglomerate and CTO of an aviation college.

