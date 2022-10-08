Rediscover Stress-Free Makati During the Weekends With Makaturismo

(SPOT.ph) Minus the hordes of office workers that cram the city during weekdays, the Makati Central Business District transforms into a walkable, laid-back space on the weekends, where those looking to unwind can destress with art and good food.

To boost local tourism, the city government launched the Makaturismo website, which serves as a guide to shopping spots, community markets and art exhibits. It's part of Mayor Abby Binay's Smart City initiative.

Check out Makaturismo's suggestions for things to do in Makati:

Top 10 must-see spots

Makaturismo has a dedicated page for its must-see places and activities, including Sampiro, the oldest church in the city and the Ayala Museum and the Museo ng Makati. If you're on the lookout for fresh produce, handicrafts, and artisanal goods, how about spending your weekend at its community markets?

For those who prefer walking around the city, don't forget to literally look up: colorful Pinoy-made murals are on display along pedestrian walkways, too. Check out the rest of the must-see spots.

Free walking tour

One of the most famous walking tours goes around Poblacion district, arguably the hippest part of the city that also boasts a rich cultural heritage that dates back to the 1600s.

For those wanting to meet their 10,000 steps a day, different walking tours are available every Tuesdays to Sundays. To join the tour, register online and don't forget to bring your vaccination cards.

Check out these free tours and its schedules:

Other things to try

From pampering sessions in spas to discovering the green oasis at the heart of Makati CBD, the website has a dedicated page offering a variety of activities and services to tourists.

Want to go shopping? Makati has it all: from thrift stores to luxury shops. Want to devote a whole day to nature and art? Time to visit its lush parks at Salcedo, Greenbelt, and Guadalupe Nuevo and the art galleries in the city. How about a quiet time for spirituality and reflection? It also has a guide for churches, too.

The city also has partner establishments and other activities to fill up your itinerary.

For more information, check out the Makaturismo website.

