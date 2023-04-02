10 Under-the-Radar Spots In and Around Tagaytay for Your Next Getaway

Products recommended on our websites are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something through our links, Summit Media may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

(SPOT.ph) The ridge of Tagaytay is the go-to for things to do and places to eat at. With tons of attractions, restaurants, or cafes, you've probably gone there so many times that you think you've seen, eaten, and done it all. Well, we're here to prove you wrong. If you're planning a trip down South anytime soon, you may want to hit up some or all of these places that we think deserve more attention and love. Check out our top picks for must-visit under-the-radar spots in Tagaytay.

Here are 10 under-the-radar spots you must visit on your next Tagaytay road trip:

Hello Cafe





People often drive up Tagaytay early, so if you're part of the early-bird group, this cafe near one of the main highways leading up to the city could be a great first stop. Hello Cafe serves coffee, fizzy drinks, breakfast, finger snacks, sandwiches— you name it, they've got it. This unassuming little garden cafe is spacious and very friendly for the 'Gram. Clad in an all-white exterior, Hello Cafe can serve as the perfect backdrop for early morning photoshoots, breakfast coffee and gossip runs, and even as a co-working space.

If you can't drop by in the morning, your next best bet is to come late in the afternoon or at night. Most of the area is al fresco and unless you can get some shade under the umbrellas, so it can get pretty hot when the sun is fully out. Also, be on the lookout for events on their social media pages, as Hello Cafe sometimes holds movie screenings under the stars.

Hello Cafe is at Lot 2F-8, Polivel subdivision Maitim Second East, Tagaytay. It is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays. For more information, visit Hello Cafe's Facebook page.

Museo Orlina

This modern museum spotlights the works of glass sculptor Ramon Orlina. This multi-story building is home to most, if not all, of Ramon Orlina's masterpieces, but that's not all you can find here. The museum regularly has rotating exhibits housed in its basement. Here you can find the works of other Filipino artists depending on the theme for the month. Aside from being home to art, Museo Orlina boasts a stunning view of the Tagaytay slopes. The museum has a garden area and roof deck perfect for sightseeing.

Museo Orlina is at Hollywood Subdivision Road Brgy, Subd, Tagaytay. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays to Sundays. Entrance fee is P150 for adults and P120 for students, PWDs, and senior citizens. For more information, visit Museo Orlina's Facebook page.

Klara's Bulalo Kafe

What's a trip to Tagaytay without having bulalo? There are a number of spots where you can get your fill of the beefy soup and butter of the gods, but we think we've stumbled upon one of Tagaytay's best bulalo makers. No joke, their Special Bulalo Soup (P595) does not get greasy, nor is it too fatty, while keeping that heartwarming depth we all love. Their Bulalo soup has a very light-tasting yet filling broth, and the best part? Soup refills just keep on coming. Klara's Bulalo Kafe may not have the fancy Taal views like many of the other restos in Tagaytay but trust us, their food is worth more than any view of the volcano and lake.

Klara's Bulalo Kafe is at Mahogany Ave, Tagaytay. It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit Klara's Facebook page.

Reynaldo's Smokehouse

Having steak at Tagaytay doesn't necessarily mean getting all glammed up to go to a fancy fine dining spot. You can hit up Reynaldo's Smokehouse if you're looking for casual American dining, i.e., steaks, briskets, ribs, and the like. When dining at Reynaldo's Smokehouse, you get the fine-dining food quality and selection sans the stuffy atmosphere of other steakhouses. Plus, if you ask nicely, they might even show you where they smoke their meat.

Reynaldo's Smokehouse is at Aguinaldo Highway, Kaybagal South, Tagaytay. It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays. For more information, visit Reynaldo's Smokehouse's Facebook page.

My Country House Tagaytay

My Country House Tagaytay is a new al-fresco garden restaurant tucked away in the same street as another Tagaytay-favorite spot, My Farmer's Table Tagaytay. This new resto features family-style “heritage classic” cuisine. A quick menu scan shows that means large portions created with fundamental French cooking techniques and local farm fresh ingredients. My Country House is also a great place to lounge around, relax, eat, and catch up with friends. You can stay for as long as you want , just chilling in their vast garden space and gorgeous tropical-style interiors.

My Country House Tagaytay is at 115 Pulong Sagingan Street, Maitim 2nd West, Tagaytay. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays. For more information, visit My Country House Tagaytay's Facebook page.

Nurture Wellness Village

Looking to relax during your stay on the ridge? Look no further than Nurture Wellness Village. This wellness village is located deep within fragrant coffee orchards, making it one heck of a place to unwind and eliminate all your stress. Choose from various Filipino wellness experiences under the ecotherapy umbrella, a.k.a. healing by and through nature.

Nurture Wellness Village is at Pulong Sagingan, Barangay Maitim II West Luzon, Tagaytay. It is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Alternatively, you can book packages for the spa on Klook . For more information, visit Nurture Wellness Village's website.

The Gingerbread House

No, you're not in Hansel and Gretel. We assure you, you're still in Tagaytay. The Gingerbread house is a fun, kid-friendly, and 'Gram friendly spot with many gardens, candy-themed installations, and photo areas. Kids can run around and enjoy the dessert-themed play area while adult sit back and take in the space. If you've been to the dessert museum in Manila, then this spot operates similarly, only with more outdoor space.

The Gingerbread House is at Matagbak-Palumlum Road, Alfonso, Cavite. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays. Entrance fees start at P150 for adults, P100 for children below 12 years old, and P120 for PWDs and senior citizens. For more information, visit The Gingerbread House's Facebook page.

Puzzle Mansion

If you like jigsaw puzzles, 3D puzzles, or anything that you piece together, then you're going to love the Puzzle Mansion. The Puzzle Mansion houses the collection of late businesswoman Georgina Gil-Lacuna, who loved puzzles so much that she curated the world's biggest collection of puzzles. Here you'll find her masterpieces carefully framed and labeled according to how long it took to build, alongside rare puzzles and other collectibles. Should you become inspired to piece together your own set, there's also a shop here that sells, you guessed it, puzzles.

Puzzle Mansion is at I. Cuadra, Barangay Asasin, Tagaytay. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays to Sundays. Entrance fee is P100 per head. For more information, visit Puzzle Mansion's Facebook page.

Queens Strawberry Farm

Queens is an agri-tourism destination in the hills of Alfonso, Cavite. This spot is not only a farm, but it also houses a restaurant, a bakery, a bed and breakfast, and tons of outdoor activities. Try fishing for tilapia and have what you caught cooked for you. Groups can even go strawberry picking, so long as the fruit is in season. This spot is a great alternative to the Strawberry Farm in La Trinidad, Benguet, especially if you live down South and don't have time to make it to the North.

If you don't have time to visit during the day, you can still hit this place up at night because once the sun sets, Queen Strawberry Farm lights up. There's a display called Million Lights Festival on the property. It's a beautiful light setup that illuminates the entire farm and makes for killer photos. At the center of this display with 1,240,000 lights (yes, they counted) is a giant 48-foot Christmas tree that makes you feel the holiday cheer, even in the middle of a hot Philippine summer.

Queens Strawberry Farm is at Hawilian 2 Barangay Upli, Alfonso, Cavite. It is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays to Sundays. Entrance is P50 per head. For more information, visit Queens Strawberry Farm's Facebook page.

Tierra de Maria

It's hard to miss Tierra de Maria, thanks to the 50-foot Our Lady of Manaoag statue towering over the entrance and serving as the main marker for this space. Inside this narrow but surprisingly peaceful place are many different sections that allow guests to pray, meditate, and make wishes. Occasionally, there are prayer vigils and masses on the grounds, but the space was built mainly as a quiet area where Catholics can reflect and find peace with Mother Mary. Aside from being a place for the devout, one can also enjoy the garden and view deck, which give guests a stunning view of Taal Lake.

Tierra de Maria is at Tagaytay-Calamba Road, Tagaytay. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Tierra de Maria's Facebook page.

