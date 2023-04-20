Hamilton Extends Manila Run, Adds New Tickets for Sale

(SPOT.ph) Don't throw away your shot. Hamilton just announced that they're extending their run until November 26 with new tickets for sale through Ticketworld for Hamilfans in Manila. This was announced by GMG Productions on April 20, 9 a.m.

Hamilton tickets were made available as early as April 17 for the exclusive booking period for UnionBank cardholders and Citi credit cardholders. Waitlist pre-selling runs from April 20 to April 23, while the general public can start booking their tickets on April 24 at 11 a.m. Initially, tickets available were only for performances from September 17 to November 12.

But "due to overwhelming demand in the pre-sale," GMG Productions decided to release "new and final seats."

Hamilton Manila ticket prices from Ticketworld:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Weekday tickets (Tuesday to Thursday)

VIP - P8,464

A Reserve - P6,348

B Reserve - P5,290

C Reserve - P4,232

D Reserve - P3,174

E Reserve - P2,645

Weekends (Friday to Sunday)

VIP - P8,993

A Reserve- P6,348

B Reserve- P5,819

C Reserve- P4,761

D Reserve- P3,703

E Reserve- P2,645

It was confirmed on March 28 that Hamilton is coming to Manila following a video teaser by Lin-Manuel Miranda greeting Filipino fans.

Hamilton runs from September 17 to November 26 at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. Hamilton ticket prices range from P2,645 to P8,993. For updates, follow GMG Productions on Facebook.

Also read: Books, Music + More Things to Get You Excited for Hamilton in Manila