Mula sa Buwan Stars Myke Salomon and Gab Pangilinan Return for Another Musical

(SPOT.ph) News broke on Sunday night that theater artists (and real-life couple) Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon are starring in a musical together in September. The two are known for their outstanding performances in Pat Valera and William Elvin's Mula sa Buwan, where the former played the role of Roxane and the latter as Cyrano. For the next production, we have yet to confirm which musical exactly, but a 23-second teaser with familiar tunes is enough to guess that it's from Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years. It will be directed by Topper Fabregas.

Watch the trailer with Gab Pangilinan and Myke Salomon and see if we have the same guesses:

Here's what we know so far about what's possibly the upcoming musical:

The Last Five Years follows the five-year relationship between up-and-coming novelist Jamie Wellerstein (Salomon) and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt (Pangilinan). With 14 songs, the narrative is told through two timelines: Jamie's in chronological order; and Cathy's in reverse. Their vignettes intersect somewhere in the middle.

The Off-Broadway musical was previously staged at the Carlos P. Auditorium in Makati by local theater company 9 Works Theatrical. It starred Nikki Gil and Joaquin Valdes, with Robbie Guevara at the helm.

There's also an American movie adaptation starring Anna Kendrick and Jeremy Jordan that came out in 2014.

The September production is staged by Barefoot Theatre Collaborative, which also brought us Mula sa Buwan.

For updates, follow Barefoot Theatre Collaborative on Facebook.