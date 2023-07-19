Rachelle Ann Go Reprises Her Hamilton Role for Manila

(SPOT.ph) We're now on our two-month countdown until Hamilton premieres in Manila. With this, the production finally announced the full company for the new international tour, which includes Filipino performer Rachelle Ann Go. She's playing Eliza Hamilton, a role she originated in the West End production back in 2017.

What you need to know about Hamilton's international tour cast:

The international tour company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

Rachelle Ann Go plays the role of Eliza Hamilton. The Filipina singer and theater actress first starred in an international musical in 2014 when she played the role of Gigi Van Tranh in the West End revival of Miss Saigon. She was named "Best Featured Actress in a New Production of a Musical" and "Best Performance in a Long-Running West End Show (Female)" by BroadwayWorld UK for her portrayal. She later reprised the role in the New York revival at the Broadway Theatre in 2017.

She was also part of West End's Les Misérables as Fantine from 2015 to 2016. This overlapped with her performance in the Manila leg of its Asian tour that ran from March to May 2016 at The Theatre at Solaire. She was again cast as Fantine during the 2020 run of Les Misérables and the 2021 run of Les Misérables: The All-Stars Concert, both at the Sondheim Theatre. She reprised her role in the United Kingdom and Ireland tour in 2022.

Completing the company are Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer, and Dayton Tavares.

Hamilton runs from September 17 to November 26 at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. Hamilton ticket prices range from P2,645 to P8,993.