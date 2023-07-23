Parokya ni Edgar Musical Is Coming Out in 2024

(SPOT.ph) From Sa Wakas (2013) to Ang Huling El Bimbo (2018, plus reruns), jukebox musicals have become a big hit among Filipino theatergoers especially in the last decade. We've seen songs by Sugarfree, Aegis, and Eraserheads played in a unique light onstage. And it looks like another jukebox musical from Full House Theater Company is coming up as the Ang Huling El Bimbo (AHEB) cast gave us hints for a new show in 2024. This was filmed live by Dingdong Novenario, writer of AHEB, during their curtain call on Sunday night, July 23.

What we know about the Parokya ni Edgar musical in 2024:

AHEB's cast and creative team sang "Harana", a popular song by Parokya ni Edgar that came out in 1997. Behind them, a screen shows icons that can be associated with the band's other tracks: a guitar for "Harana," a slice of pizza for "Picha Pie," a mustache for "Mr. Suave," two bottles of beer for "Inuman Na," and a chicken (or a bird) for what may or may not be "Don't Touch My Birdie." "Abangan 2024" is scribbled towards the end of the animation.

Red Nuestro, who's part of the AHEB ensemble, also said on his Facebook that the first 200 people to guess their next musical will win tickets to the special preview. This post came with a QR code.

Details have yet to be revealed by Full House Theater Company. But it's probably going to be at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, which is Full House's home venue. Novenario also said that he won't be the playwright for this one.

