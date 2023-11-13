Miss Saigon Extends Manila Run, Adds New Tickets for Sale

(SPOT.ph) News broke in October that Miss Saigon is coming to Manila on March 23, 2024. And due to overwhelming demand during ticket pre-sale in early November, GMG Productions announced today that the Boublil and Schönberg musical is extending its Manila run.

"Due to the incredible demand for tickets to Miss Saigon, we've made the exciting decision to extend its run in Manila. The passion of the Manila audience is the driving force behind this, and we're thrilled to offer more people the chance to experience the classic production," said GMG Productions’ CEO Carlos Candal.

The production, initially set to close on April 21, 2024, will now run until May 5, 2024.

What Miss Saigon is about:

Miss Saigon is a musical that premiered in 1989, with music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Alain Boublil, who also wrote the musical's book along with Richard Maltby Jr. The musical is based on Giacomo Puccini's opera Madame Butterfly and is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War.

The story revolves around a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who works in a bar called Dreamland in Saigon during the Vietnam War. She meets and falls in love with an American GI named Chris. However, their love is cut short by the fall of Saigon in 1975, which forces them to separate abruptly.

Ticket prices to Miss Saigon in Manila:

VIP (Orchestra Center front and Premium Gold Center) - P8,464

A Reserve (Orchestra Center back, and Premium Gold Left, Right)- P6,348

B Reserve (Orchestra Left, Right back) - P4,761

C Reserve (Balcony front row) - P4,020

D Reserve (Balcony middle row) - P2,962

E Reserve (Balcony back row) - P2,116

Miss Saigon runs from March 23, 2024, to May 5, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City.