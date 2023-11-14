West End Hit The Simon and Garfunkel Story Is Coming to Manila

(SPOT.ph) "Hello, darkness, my old friend..." Young and old, you're most likely familiar with these song lyrics by American folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. You can now take a trip down memory lane as the theater show The Simon and Garfunkel Story is coming to Manila. Play date is on March 2, 2024, at 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

What to know about The Simon and Garfunkel Story:

After receiving standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story has become a must-see concert-style theatrical show, enchanting audiences across the globe with its mesmerizing tribute to the lives and careers of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It has been staged in 50 countries worldwide, including a sold-out run in London's West End.

The Simon and Garfunkel Story Ticket Information

PLATINUM: P6,350

SVIP: P5,350

VIP: P4,350

GOLD: P3,350

SILVER: P2,350

BRONZE: P1,350

*Exclusive of ticket service charge.

Watch the trailer of The Simon and Garfunkel Story here:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is on March 2, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. Tickets, which range from P1,350 to P6,350, are available through Ticketworld.

