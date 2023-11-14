Arts + Culture Performing Arts

West End Hit The Simon and Garfunkel Story Is Coming to Manila

It has been staged in 50 countries.

by Christa I. De La Cruz
Published 5 hours ago 5 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Simon and Garfunkel
PHOTO BY Website/The Simon and Garfunkel Story

(SPOT.ph) "Hello, darkness, my old friend..." Young and old, you're most likely familiar with these song lyrics by American folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel. You can now take a trip down memory lane as the theater show The Simon and Garfunkel Story is coming to Manila. Play date is on March 2, 2024, at 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

What to know about The Simon and Garfunkel Story:

After receiving standing ovations at every performance, The Simon and Garfunkel Story has become a must-see concert-style theatrical show, enchanting audiences across the globe with its mesmerizing tribute to the lives and careers of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It has been staged in 50 countries worldwide, including a sold-out run in London's West End.

Simon and Garfunkel Story
PHOTO BY Facebook/Concert Republic
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Simon and Garfunkel Story Ticket Information

  • PLATINUM: P6,350
  • SVIP: P5,350
  • VIP: P4,350
  • GOLD: P3,350
  • SILVER: P2,350
  • BRONZE: P1,350

*Exclusive of ticket service charge.

Watch the trailer of The Simon and Garfunkel Story here:

The Simon and Garfunkel Story is on March 2, 2024, at The Theatre at Solaire, Solaire Resort and Casino, 1 Aseana Avenue, Parañaque City. Tickets, which range from P1,350 to P6,350, are available through Ticketworld.

Also read:
Theater in Manila: Shows to See Onstage From October to December
Here's How Much Tickets to Miss Saigon in Manila Cost
One More Chance, the Musical Is Coming in 2024

CONTINUE READING BELOW
watch now
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

Music & Audio Rock Music Events & Listings Event Ticket Sales Arts & Entertainment Concerts & Music Festivals The Simon And Garfunkel Story Simon & Garfunkel Parañaque City Paul Simon And Art Garfunkel Manila
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out
More Videos You Can Watch

Latest Stories

Load More Stories