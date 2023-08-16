Confirmed: Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Is Returning to Cebu

(SPOT.ph) After teasing book lovers in the South through clues on social media, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale finally confirmed that it's coming to Cebu. It's happening for three weeks from September 15 to October 1. Admission is free.

What we know so far about Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Cebu:

It has been four years since the popular book sale has been to the Central Visayas region. To make up for lost time, Big Bad Wolf promises discounts of up to 95% off.

You can even get the chance to be one of five lucky book lovers who can get an Early Access Pass (a day before the rest). All you have to do is share a Big Bad Bad Wolf Books post on your Facebook Feed or Instagram Stories with the hashtag BBWCEBU2023. The contest runs until August 25.

Big Bad Wolf Cebu is taking place at SM Seaside City Cebu in the South Road Properties.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale 2023 ran in Metro Manila from June 24 to July 23 at the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City.

Big Bad Wolf Book Sale runs from September 15 to October 1 at SM Seaside City Cebu, South Road Properties, Cebu City, Cebu. For more information, follow Big Bad Wolf Books on Facebook.