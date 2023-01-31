Taco Tuesdays, BOGO Pancakes + More: Don't Miss These Pancake House Discounts This February

(SPOT.ph) There's a special place in our hearts for anything breakfast-related, whether that's a new brunch spot, a breakfast buffet, or a bunch of breakfast food promos. One classic spot where you can have breakfast all day? No other than Pancake House. You'll want to make it a date next month as they've got must-avail deals this coming February—including a BOGO promo on their famous pancakes, discounted tacos, and more.

Here are promos and deals you can use when dining at Pancake House:

Buy-One-Get-One Pancakes for all Weekdays of February

Pancake fiends, rejoice! You can get two sets of two-piece Classic Pancakes for the price of one every Monday to Thursday, starting February 1 until March 30. If you're not in the mood for plain ol' pancakes, the promo also applies to other Pancake House staples like two-piece Maple Butter Classic Pancakes, Golden Brown Waffle, Classic or Spicy Beef Best Taco in Town, Original Chicken Burger Jr., and the Regular Spaghetti with Meat Sauce. The catch is you can only order two items per transaction, and the BOGO item must be the same as the paid one. But the good news is the promo is valid for dine-in, take-out, and delivery in selected Pancake House stores.

Taco Tuesdays

If you're like us and one of your go-to items is the so-called Best Taco in Town, then you'll want to head to your nearest Pancake House branch on all Tuesdays until March 28! That's right: in celebration of good old-fashioned taco Tuesdays, you can get two tacos for just P99. Build your own by choosing between the Best Taco in Town or Chicken Taco; Original or Plant-based filling; soft or crunchy shell; and Classic or Spicy levels of heat! This happens every Tuesday.

Buy-One-Share-One Homemade Swedish Meatballs or Pork Chops Meal

Remember when Pancake House rolled out their Homemade Swedish Meatballs? Well, if you haven't had a chance to try it, this might be your shot. Screengrab or bookmark this post and show it to your nearest Pancake House to get two meals for only P299. That's right, get your fill of either the Homemade Meatballs Rice Meal or the Pan Porkchop Meal, and share the freebie with someone you love! This promo is valid in all Pancake House branches nationwide for dine-in and take-out transactions until February 20. Run, don't walk so you won't miss this steal.

Buy-One-Get-One Pancake House Staples for Delivery

Dying to get your hands on your favorite Pancake House staples like the two-piece Classic Pancakes, Golden Brown Waffle, Best Taco in Town, Regular Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, and the Original Chicken Burger Jr. with Gravy without having to leave your house? Don't worry, dear Spotter: Pancake House has special promos exclusive for delivery too. But before you dial-in your orders, remember that you can only avail of a maximum of two BOGO items and that the BOGO items must be the same product as the paid item. The good news is there's no need to rush with this promo as it'll run until December 31. Yep, you've got a whole year to get your favorite Pancake House items delivered at a special rate.

These bang-for-your-buck deals last for the whole month of February.

See a list of Pancake House branches online. For more information, visit Pancake House's Facebook page.



