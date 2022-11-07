Sober Up at This Damn Early Poblacion Breakfast Buffet for Just P369

(SPOT.ph) Ah, yes, the Manila nightlife scene is picking up where it left off. Bars and clubs are once again reopening and thriving, just take a look at Makati's Poblacion. After a hard night of partying, if there's one thing sure to sober us up and ready to face the next day, it's good food—specifically a hearty, flavorful breakfast. But in the wee hours of the night, it's a challenge to find a place to grab a decent brekkie because most joints won't be open til about 7 a.m. and let's face it, we don't have the self-control nor patience to wait that long. Lucky for us, Ovo offers a midnight breakfast buffet starting at 2 a.m., perfect for sating post-party munchies.

Check out this midnight breakfast buffet at Poblacion's Ovo Manila:

For just P369, you can have your fill of breakfast staples like eggs, bacon, corned beef, garlic and steamed rice, and many others daily from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. Ovo's buffet also features salads, soup, noodles, juices, desserts, and coffee.

Ovo is headlined by Chef Mikel Zaguirre of Locavore and Bad Bowl fame. Of course, it is not just open to party-goers and night owls looking for a late-night breakfast fix. Ovo also serves a fine-dining menu during the day and transforms into a chic cocktail lounge starting at 10 p.m.

Ovo is at Y2 Hotel, 4687 Santiago Street corner B. Valdez and, Singian, Poblacion, Makati. For more information, visit Ovo Manila's Facebook page.

UPDATE (November 7, 3:30 p.m.): Representatives from Ovo have reached out and let us know that their all-day brunch service is no longer available. Instead, they now offer a plated fine-dining menu option. The article reflects these changes.