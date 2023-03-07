One Day Only: Snatch One-Peso Meatballs at IKEA This Week

(SPOT.ph) Did you even go to IKEA if you didn't line up for their famous meatballs? Yes, for sure, IKEA is the place to shop for sleek and stylish, sometimes awkwardly-named furniture but don't sleep on their food selection—there are a ton of must-tries there. From their famous Swedish-style meatballs to chicken wings and delectable desserts, IKEA is slowly becoming a force in food as much as it is a go-to for shopping. No cap, we could easily name people from all over who would drive to IKEA primarily to eat rather than shop. Well, if you're planning to go ham on the meatballs anytime soon, you're in luck. IKEA's got a special National Meatball Day promo on their famous meatballs where you grab them at P1 per piece on March 9.

Get your fill of IKEA Meatballs with this One-Peso Deal:

Normally priced starting at P159 for eight pieces, IKEA's Swedish Meatballs (a.k.a Köttbullar) will be on sale for P1 per piece at the Swedish Restaurant for one day only. And while we won't judge you for wanting as much of these treats as you can, there is a 30-piece limit per person per transaction. We wouldn't want anyone hoarding these bites all for themselves, right?

Pack a ton of patience, as we're pretty sure the lines are going to be longer than usual. Don't have a chance to visit during the promo period? Chill. The meatballs are a staple at the Swedish Restaurant and are available in frozen packs at the Swedish Marketplace. Heck, IKEA also released the recipe for them, so if you feel like making them yourself instead, why not?

IKEA is at the Mall of Asia Square, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. For more information, visit IKEA Philippines' Facebook page.