Eat + Drink Cheap Eats

One Day Only: Snatch One-Peso Meatballs at IKEA This Week

by Leana Vibal
19 hours ago
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
ikea meatballs
ILLUSTRATOR Warren Espejo

(SPOT.ph) Did you even go to IKEA if you didn't line up for their famous meatballs? Yes, for sure, IKEA is the place to shop for sleek and stylish, sometimes awkwardly-named furniture but don't sleep on their food selection—there are a ton of must-tries there. From their famous Swedish-style meatballs to chicken wings and delectable desserts, IKEA is slowly becoming a force in food as much as it is a go-to for shopping. No cap, we could easily name people from all over who would drive to IKEA primarily to eat rather than shop.  Well, if you're planning to go ham on the meatballs anytime soon, you're in luck. IKEA's got a special National Meatball Day promo on their famous meatballs where you grab them at P1 per piece on March 9.

Also read:
The Nordic Aesthetic Takes a Turn for the Colorful in This Fun IKEA x Marimekko Collab
Here's How to Sign Up for IKEA Philippines' Official Membership Program

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Get your fill of IKEA Meatballs with this One-Peso Deal:

Normally priced starting at P159 for eight pieces, IKEA's Swedish Meatballs (a.k.a Köttbullar) will be on sale for P1 per piece at the Swedish Restaurant for one day only. And while we won't judge you for wanting as much of these treats as you can, there is a 30-piece limit per person per transaction. We wouldn't want anyone hoarding these bites all for themselves, right?

IKEA meatballs promo
PHOTO BY Facebook/ IKEA Philippines
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Recommended Videos

Pack a ton of patience, as we're pretty sure the lines are going to be longer than usual.  Don't have a chance to visit during the promo period? Chill. The meatballs are a staple at the Swedish Restaurant and are available in frozen packs at the Swedish Marketplace. Heck, IKEA also released the recipe for them, so if you feel like making them yourself instead, why not?

Also read:
10 Funny Product Names From IKEA That'll Help You Get Through the Week

IKEA is at the Mall of Asia Square, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City. For more information, visit IKEA Philippines' Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Shares
Share Tweet Pin
Share this story with your friends!
Share
Pin
Tweet
Viber
Copy Link
Help us make Spot.ph better!
Take the short survey

Read more stories about

IKEA Swedish Meatballs Ikea Meatballs Savvy Cheap Eats Adventurer
Your Guide to Thriving in This Strange New World
Staying
In? What to watch, what to eat, and where to shop from home
OR
Heading
Out? What you need to know to stay safe when heading out

Latest Stories

Load More Stories