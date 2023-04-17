It's Back: Get Unli Dim Sum, Noods + More at Lugang Cafe's Feast-All-You-Can Promo

(SPOT.ph) If you're a fan of dim sum, warm bowls of noodles, or umami-packed bowls of saucy meats and seafood, you better read up. Lugang Cafe brings back its Feast All You Can Promo. Make your way through as much of your favorite Taiwanese eats without worrying about your growing bill. Yup, you can sate your hankering for the homey flavor-packed tastes of Chinese comfort food for only P888 until May 31!

Also read:

10 Best Places for Dim Sum in Metro Manila

10 Places Where You Can Eat Before a Concert at SM Mall of Asia Arena

The SPOT.ph Guide to Chinese Food

Here's How You Can Avail Lugang Cafe's Feast All You Can Promo:

Starting today until the end of May, get your fill of your favorite Lugang Cafe eats in unlimited portions when you dine in on Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. until closing time. Hit up the following Lugang Cafe branches in Metro Manila to avail of this limited-time-only P888 unlimited promo:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Glorietta 2

Robinsons Place Manila

SM Aura Premier

SM Megamall

SM North Edsa

Those availing of the Feast All You Can promo are entitled to unlimited servings of dim sum, appetizers, soup, noodles, and rice from the special Feast All You Can menu. Additionally, you will also get one serving of iced tea and a choice of one main dish. Just note that if you're dining as a group, everyone from the table must avail of the promo. You're not allowed to combine orders from the a la carte menu and the Feast All You Can menu.

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Pro tip: order only what you can finish. There's an additional charge for leftovers, and a no-takeout policy is also in place. Leftover food will be charged based on regular a la carte menu prices. So if you're looking not to spend over the initial P888 deal, it is best to finish up everything you're served.

Excited to nosh on your favorite Taiwanese eats? Make your way to your nearest participating Lugang Cafe branch, stat!

Check out the full menu for the promo online. For more information, visit Lugang Cafe's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW