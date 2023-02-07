Filipina Chef Johanne Siy Bags 2023 Asia's Best Female Chef Award

(SPOT.ph) Talented Filipinos in the kitchen continue to shine on a global scale. This time around, the spotlight is on Filipina chef Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore, who bagged the award for 2023's Asia's Best Female Chef Award voted by the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy!

Also read: Get to Know the Filipina Named Chef of the Year at the World Gourmet Awards

Johanne Siy is named Asia's Best Female Chef for 2023:

Siy—who heads the kitchen at modern Mediterranean spot Lolla in Ann Siang Hill—is the first Singapore-based chef to win the coveted award. "[Her] deep understanding of the provenance of ingredients and her flair for presenting cuisine that is produce-driven, alongside mindful inclusions of the culinary traditions she grew up with, make her a worthy recipient of the Asia’s Best Female Chef Award," shares William Drew, Director of Content for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants. "[Siy's] work at Lolla is a true reflection of the many years spent and intentional experiences sought in order to hone her craft."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

To this, Siy shares she's "beyond honored" to be given the award. "It is great validation for my team and I, for all the hard work invested in bettering our craft every single day. I am grateful for this platform that allows me to reach out to so many young chefs to hopefully inspire them to overcome barriers and push boundaries. I want to shine a spotlight on the work of remarkable women in our industry, in the hopes that one day we as a community can thrive and reach new heights by leveraging the symbiosis that a truly egalitarian workforce brings." The chef will be honored during the in-person Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 awarding ceremony on March 28.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

This isn't the Lolla Head Chef's first time to be recognized internationally; in 2021 she was named Female Chef of the Year at the 2021 World Gourmet Awards in Singapore. Known for her produce-driven approach to cooking, Siy highlights the quality of fresh ingredients and works her magic while allowing their natural essence to shine.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2016, Chef Margarita Fores (of Cibo, Grace Park, and Lusso) bagged the same award from that year.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.