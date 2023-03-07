Eat + Drink What's New

Fill Up on Los Tacos MNL's Killer Birria Tacos at This Al-Fresco Spot in Makati

by Patricia Baes
18 hours ago
los tacos mnl at magallanes bistro cafe
PHOTO BY Instagram/magallanesbistrocafe

(SPOT.ph) It wasn't too long ago that Los Tacos MNL won us over for their birria tacos—their version of which was some of the most flavorful of the lot. With beef braised low and slow with a melange of aromatics, then stuffed into their housemade masa tortillas that are then griddled and served with its braising liquid for dipping into, these killer tacos are not for the faint of heart. It's even easier to get your fix should you be in Makati, as the online purveyor now serves their signatures at Magallanes Bistro Café.

Also read: The SPOT.ph Guide to Mexican Food

Catch this IG-famous taco shop in Makati:

Los Tacos MNL brings over their full menu to Magallanes Bistro Café—including their bestsellers, but also new must-tries. Their signature Los Tacos Quesabirria (P565/three pieces) is a no-fail, of course, with its birria beef filling made extra-deadly with melty mozzarella cheese. Don't miss their other tacos, though, which include the Suadero (P230) with brisket confit chorizo Mexicano, and a zesty aguacate salsa; and the Charred Cabbage (P250) with spicy peanut butter and salsa macha. Like it crunchy? Go for one of their tostadas, like the Ceviche de Atun (P260) with fresh tuna, salsa macha, and Hass avocado.

los tacos mnl birria tacos
Los Tacos MNL's famous Quesabirria juggles a complex-tasting filling and broth; gooey mozzarella; and homemade masa tortillas that are slightly crusty from a quick sear over the griddle. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/magallanesbistrocafe
los tacos mnl, suadero taco
With brisket confit and chorizo Mexicano, the Suadero taco is pretty much made for meat lovers. 
PHOTO BY Instagram/magallanesbistrocafe
los tacos mnl, ceviche de atun tostada
Like it zingy? Go for the Ceviche de Atun tostada.
PHOTO BY Instagram/magallanesbistrocafe

Don't just stop at their tacos, though. Start your feast with their Guacamole (P415) using Hass avocados for an extra-buttery consistency; or the refreshing Ceviche (P520) with white fish, roasted peanuts, and pickled cucumber in leche de tigre. Really hungry? They've also got heavyweight plates like the Fish Al Pastor (P1,350) featuring sea bass, and Carne Asada (P1,850) using ribeye. For the full experience you'll want to pair your orders with one of their agua frescas a.k.a. drinks, like the Cucumber (P125) or Horchata (P125).

These are available from 6 p.m. onwards every day, from Mondays to Saturdays. Sure doesn't hurt that Magallanes Bistro Café has a breezy al-fresco space—it's just the foil to the hearty, flavor-potent plates Los Tacos is serving up.

magallanes bistro cafe
 
PHOTO BY Instagram/magallanesbistrocafe

Magallanes Bistro Café is at 3/F Oakridge Plaza, Paseo De Magallanes, Makati City. For more information, check out the Instagram pages of Los Tacos MNL and Magallanes Bistro Café.

