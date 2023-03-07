Fill Up on Los Tacos MNL's Killer Birria Tacos at This Al-Fresco Spot in Makati

(SPOT.ph) It wasn't too long ago that Los Tacos MNL won us over for their birria tacos—their version of which was some of the most flavorful of the lot. With beef braised low and slow with a melange of aromatics, then stuffed into their housemade masa tortillas that are then griddled and served with its braising liquid for dipping into, these killer tacos are not for the faint of heart. It's even easier to get your fix should you be in Makati, as the online purveyor now serves their signatures at Magallanes Bistro Café.

Catch this IG-famous taco shop in Makati:

Los Tacos MNL brings over their full menu to Magallanes Bistro Café—including their bestsellers, but also new must-tries. Their signature Los Tacos Quesabirria (P565/three pieces) is a no-fail, of course, with its birria beef filling made extra-deadly with melty mozzarella cheese. Don't miss their other tacos, though, which include the Suadero (P230) with brisket confit chorizo Mexicano, and a zesty aguacate salsa; and the Charred Cabbage (P250) with spicy peanut butter and salsa macha. Like it crunchy? Go for one of their tostadas, like the Ceviche de Atun (P260) with fresh tuna, salsa macha, and Hass avocado.

Don't just stop at their tacos, though. Start your feast with their Guacamole (P415) using Hass avocados for an extra-buttery consistency; or the refreshing Ceviche (P520) with white fish, roasted peanuts, and pickled cucumber in leche de tigre. Really hungry? They've also got heavyweight plates like the Fish Al Pastor (P1,350) featuring sea bass, and Carne Asada (P1,850) using ribeye. For the full experience you'll want to pair your orders with one of their agua frescas a.k.a. drinks, like the Cucumber (P125) or Horchata (P125).

These are available from 6 p.m. onwards every day, from Mondays to Saturdays. Sure doesn't hurt that Magallanes Bistro Café has a breezy al-fresco space—it's just the foil to the hearty, flavor-potent plates Los Tacos is serving up.

Magallanes Bistro Café is at 3/F Oakridge Plaza, Paseo De Magallanes, Makati City. For more information, check out the Instagram pages of Los Tacos MNL and Magallanes Bistro Café.

