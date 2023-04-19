Date Idea: P599 Unlimited Samgyup With Romantic Rooftop Views in Makati

(SPOT.ph) Down with a case of the ho-hums? Stuck in another mid-week existential crisis? We feel ya. And while we can't quite solve your problems on your behalf, we can at least suggest a way for you to cope: by going ham on all the Korean barbecue you can handle! For under P600, you can do just that—and in a rooftop dining spot that offers romantic sights, too. Check out the Unlimited Samgyupsal deal at Skydeck Garden at Ramada.

Also read: 10 Samgyup Spots Where You Can Get Your Fix for Under P800

Eat all the samgyupsal you can handle at this restaurant with a view in Makati:

Skydeck Garden's Unlimited Samgyupsal deal gives you unlimited meats plus sides, sauces, and rice for just P599 (note that you can upgrade to have Cha Han as your rice, plus iced tea, for P699), so your hunger's definitely covered. (There's a P300 extra charge for leftovers, FYI.) But your other senses are also in for a treat here. Whereas most Korean barbecue spots tend to be dark and cramped—which has a distinct appeal in itself, but sometimes you want its telltale flavors in a more relaxing setting—Skydeck Garden at Ramada has a spacious al-fresco dining area that gives you a gorgeous view of the city skyline.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Once you've gathered your friends and fam, made plans, and set your dates, you can easily place reservations by sending Skydeck Garden a message on Facebook, or giving them a call at 8851-2641 or 0917-522-7363.

For inquiries and reservations, contact 8851-2641 or 0917-522-7363. You can also send a message to Skydeck Garden at Ramada's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.