It's Not Just Coffee and Cream Puffs at Japanese Café Baristart's First Philippine Location

(SPOT.ph) Back in August 2022, we got word that cult-favorite Japanese coffee shop Baristart would enter the Philippine market. When we first reported the familiar barista bear sighting, we were absolutely thrilled at the prospect of finally getting their award-winning cream puffs and Hokkaido-milk-laden drinks sans the trip to Japan. But that was it. In our heads, it would be just another café in the ever-growing coffee scene in BGC. But boy, were we wrong.

Baristart Coffee Philippines finally opened their doors. Which meant we headed there ready to grab a cup of joe, a cream puff (or five), and leave happy. What greeted us when we got there was far more than we expected; let's just say we can't wait to come back for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day.

Here's why Baristart should be on your BGC Cafe radar:

Before diving into the food, you must figure out where to find this new food spot. In case the Maridien Tower 2 isn't ringing any bells for you, know that Baristart is located directly across from the Maybank Performing Arts Theater. It's pretty hard to miss, thanks to the big sign, and the warm, welcoming glow coming through big glass windows beckoning you to look inside. Whether you're waiting for your show or you just finished watching, Baristart should be a stop whenever you're in the area.

Inside the café, the interiors are simple, rustic, and relatively minimal. Its walls are lined with their functional and aesthetic merch donning the fierce yet oddly cute Baristart bear. But the most striking feature of the interiors is their wall art featuring cow-inspired designs and a Baristart coffee collage inspired by Philippine locations and Japan.

As it is a coffee shop, you might be tempted just to order a cup and go, but we beg you to do yourself the favor of sitting down and ordering food. Baristart's Latte (P215, hot or iced) is the bomb. It's creamy, rich, yet earthy and palpitation-inducingly strong, so you shouldn't miss out on that. The latte is made extra creamy and almost velvet-like in texture thanks to the use of Hokkaido Milk, a staple in anything they have on the menu with dairy.

If you're feeling a little adventurous, you may also want to try the Lemonade Espresso (P195, hot or iced). Believe us, this isn't for everyone—we're still pretty divided on this— but if you like your coffee strong and more acidic, fruity, this one will hit the right spot.

Now that you're seated, you may have noticed the glass shelf by the counter where you ordered. Go back and check if they still have a bun or two of Baristart's famous Cream Puffs (P250/piece, P700/three pieces) because did you even go to Baristart without trying these? Consider yourself lucky if you find cream puffs on deck as Baristart staff tell us they run out faster than you think.

What is it about these beautifully baked puff pastries that make them so desirable? Well, for starters, the pastry itself is a beautifully crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside texture combo. These cream puffs are big boys, but they won't fill you up unnecessarily with dense pastry. But the true magic lies when you cut it open.

When you slice through that pastry, you'll get a generous river of Baristart's signature milk custard filling oozing out. Looking at the photo above, one might easily feel overwhelmed at the sheer amount of cream they are about to ingest but trust us. The ratio between pastry and filling is just right such that every bite you take has that creamy milk custard without being overbearing. In terms of flavor, true to Japanese flavor sensibilities, the custard is neither too sweet nor bland. The creamy, fat-rich milk's natural sweetness shines through. As a colleague mentioned, eating these cream puffs is not sinful. It's a need.

It's not uncommon to not be able to stumble upon cream puffs, especially if you're going to the café later in the day. But don't fret. There are other gems in Baristart's menu that deserve their own time in the spotlight. If you're already dying for something on the dessert side of the spectrum, you might want to give their Yuzu Cheesecake (P280/slice) a chance. Easily one of our personal favorite cheesecakes in the market right now, Baristart's take on the classic dessert is as creamy as you would expect since it's made out of, you guessed it, Hokkaido Milk. The addition of Yuzu, a Japanese citrus, cuts the richness and makes every bite a fresh burst of flavor meets rich cream.

Snacks, desserts, and coffee aren't all you can expect from Baristart. Being in the Philippines, the franchise included meals specifically appealing to Filipino sensibilities, i.e., rice meals. If you're coming into Baristart Hungry, we suggest trying our two personal favorite rice dishes, the Salmon Don (P680) or the Obihiro Butadon (P380). We collectively agreed these were top-tier rice dishes that are the perfect treat yo' self meal after a hard day.

Pick between umami-rich, perfectly torched salmon strips on a bed of Mentaiko Mayo, Yuzu Tare, corn, and shiitake rice topped with crispy salmon skin bits, or dive into a hearty bowl of grilled pork belly doused in housemade teriyaki sauce with some heat courtesy of a sprinkling of Ichimi Togarashi. There are no wrong orders here. Just a next-time order but TBH, if you could bring a companion, order one of each and share. No one's going to be on the losing end.

If you aren't in the mood for rice meals, you may want to consider ordering their Wafu Pasta (P480) for a heat-filled Japanese-style oil-based shoyu pasta with prawns, bacon, seaweed, and asparagus. Consider it a Japanese take on the Shrimp Aglio Olio.

The real star of Baristart's pasta offerings is the Hokkaido Carbonara (P520). Bacon, eggs, grana padano cheese, and black pepper add a touch of authenticity to this creamy take on the carbonara. While it may not be made the Italian way, the use of Hokkaido milk in the carbonara sauce lends are rich, velvety smooth texture to the dish without being overwhelmingly milky. The fat and milk solids ratio in the Hokkaido milk makes for an interesting addition to the usual carbonara recipe.

If you're feeling a bit full and are looking for lighter fare or finger food to pair with your drinks, try an order of their Hokkaido-style Crispy Chicken Karaage (P380). Crispy on the outside, moist and succulent on the inside, Baristart's take on the karaage is not exactly new, but is still well-executed, and done with their own flair thanks to the addition of the creamy, slightly hot wasabi mayo dipping sauce that adds another layer of texture and flavor to the usual street konbini fare.

Everything on the menu was worth trying at least once. And if we're talking price tags and the quality of food you'll get, we'd say all's fair. This Japanese chain has taken their usual concept up several notches for their first Manila spot. It's not just a café where food is an afterthought, it's a place where food and drinks are in harmony, creating a balanced, memorable meal from start to finish. Drop by the next time you're in BGC; we know we sure will.

