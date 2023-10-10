Psst, You Can Now Cool Off With llaollao's Froyo in Boracay

(SPOT.ph) What comes to mind when in Boracay and the need arises for a treat to beat the heat? Most folks would probably recommend the likes of Jonah's Fruitshake or Coco Mama as must-try desserts that are meant to be enjoyed by the island's pristine blue water (if it isn't lumot season, that is). But if you need more options to cool down—perhaps something familiar and comforting—llaollao just opened a new store at the beachfront of Station 2 in Boracay.

Check out the new llaollao store in Boracay:

llaollao's new store on the small island is at Station 2, specifically neighboring landmarks such as La Carmela De Boracay and Hennan Palm Beach Resort. And the best thing about it is that llaollao's Boracay branch? It's right in front of the beach which makes it great as a post-swim treat. You can also rest your feet from all the walking under the intense heat as this branch is not just a kiosk—it has a few tables and chairs too.

The menu is pretty much the same. You still get the well-loved Lotus Biscoff Carmelised Biscuit sauce—and if you're lucky, you might get the rare sauce option of the sweet-nutty Pistachio Sauce. Have the sauce drizzled all over your cup of llaollao frozen yogurt, and choose from the selection of fruity, crunchy toppings to add some bite to your froyo.

llaollao is a renowned frozen yogurt brand from Spain and swiftly became a global sensation. It is known for its high-quality frozen yogurt made from natural ingredients, particularly natural yogurt, and a wide selection of fresh fruits and toppings.

llaollao is at Station 2, Balabag, Boracay Island, Malay, Aklan. For more information, check out llaollao's Facebook page.

Photos in main image by Sasa Fajardo, used with permission.

