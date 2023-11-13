SPOTTED: We're Finally Getting Ramen Yushoken in the North

(SPOT.ph) This is not a drill. After months—no, years—of waiting for the Nippon Hasha group to set up shop up North, the ramen gods have finally heard our pleas. ICYDK, the Nippon Hasha Group is the brand behind for cult-favorite ramen joints like Mendokoro Ramenba and Marudori. And after visiting the north frequently on their blue ramen truck, they are finally opening up shop here for good. Hold on to your chopsticks, ramen fans: Ramen Yushoken (also called Yushoken) is making its way to Quezon City.

Also read:

10 New Japanese Restaurants to Hit Up for Great Sushi, Ramen + More

The SPOT.ph Guide to Japanese Food



Here's what we know about Ramen Yushoken Quezon City:

We got our first hint of this slurp-tastic news when we spotted a board up along the corner of Panay Avenue and Scout Albano in Quezon City. Although a little vague, containing only the words "Hello, North" any ramen connoisseur would identify the glorious bowl of noods to the side as one that belongs to either Yushoken or Mendokoro Ramenba.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

CONTINUE READING BELOW watch now

Speaking to SPOT.ph, Nippon Hasha Founder and CEO Ryan Cruz clarified that this specific board-up is for a soon-to-open branch of Yushoken. According to Cruz, Ramen Yushoken Quezon City is projected to open next month (i.e., December). It will feature a 70-seater establishment featuring all the usual Yushoken favorites and a special branch exclusive menu "unlike we've ever had in all of our menus." "We wanted [sic] to open in QC with a bang," Cruz adds.

At 70 seats, this Yushoken is set to be the brand's biggest branch, narrowly beating out Ramen Yushoken Capitol Commons. Regardless of its size, we're very excited to see Ramen Yushoken finally make its mark up North. No more heading East or South just for a satisfying bowl of noodles, karaage, and chahan.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

But this isn't the last we'll see the Nippon Hasha brand in the North. Cruz tells SPOT.ph that we can expect more restaurants from their group to open in Quezon City by 2024. Where exactly? While Cruz hasn't dropped the exact details yet, he said we should keep our eyes peeled for a Mendokoro board-up near QC's universities soon.

Ramen Yushoken Quezon City will be at Panay Avenue corner Scout Albano Street, Quezon City. For more information, visit Ramen Yushoken's Facebook page.

Hey, Spotters! Check us out on Viber to join our Community and subscribe to our Chatbot.