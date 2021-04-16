This Cloud-Kitchen Concept Will Soon Be Available in More Areas Around the Philippines

(SPOT.ph) With more Filipinos relying on food delivery these days, cloud kitchens—a.k.a. commercial kitchens that cater to online orders and have no physical dine-in space—have become the way to go. One local company to pay attention to is cloud-kitchen Kraver's Canteen, which was launched in 2020. Each of their cloud kitchens can serve between 10 to 30 brands under one roof. Soon you'll be seeing them more around the Philippines, as they've got plans to open more kitchens nationwide!

Kraver's Canteen was able to raise U.S. $1.5 million this month of April through a seed funding round led by Foxmont Capital, and joined by industry leaders Lance Gokongwei, Brian Cu, Paulo Campos III, Christopher Po, and George Po. "We’re honored to partner with such industry titans, and are confident that our ability to grow has increased more than a hundred-fold with their experience and support on our side," says Kraver's Canteen's Co-Founder and General Manager Victor Lim in a statement.

Kraver's Canteen is targeting regional metropolis hubs that include Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo, and Davao, as well as planning their first overseas location. "Once we're happy with our ability to provide our standard of consistency and service in each one of our kitchens, we'll double down and begin to replicate our successes even faster," says Lim in an exchange with SPOT.ph. They're also developing smart kitchen technology that's designed specifically to help streamline and support kitchen operations in cloud kitchens (for maximum output that takes less time!).

Plus, they're investing in making the delivery experience better for everyone, so you get your orders in the same condition, time, and quality as you would in a restaurant. "When it comes to our food, we spend a considerable amount of time and energy developing products and techniques that allow our food to stay tasty even after sitting in packaging for an hour or more," shares Lim. "Similarly, when it comes to packaging, we experiment with new packaging all the time in order to find the best valued, sustainable packaging we can find that does not compromise the food or the experience." And although he acknowledges they cannot 100% control damage caused by accidents or reckless drivers, Lim shares that they're investing more resources to developing their own in-house fleet for orders placed on their website, "so that we can ensure the safe delivery and complete experience for our customers."

For more information, visit Kraver's Canteen's Facebook page or website.

