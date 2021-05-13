This Gin-Infused Ice Cream Was Inspired by a Cool Cocktail

(SPOT.ph) Ice cream can carry all kinds of flavors, whether it's as basic as vanilla or unorthodox as buffalo chicken wing. Beyond this, it's also worth exploring the idea of cocktails as ice cream—after all, many libations make use of sweet elements commonly associated with dessert, so it makes sense that they'd also taste great in ice-cream form. Here's one you'll want to try: Merry Moo has collaborated with Poblacion bar Run Rabbit Run to come up with the the limited-edition Floppy Ears cocktail ice cream.

Floppy Ears Cocktail Ice Cream

The idea for the collaboration came about as Run Rabbit Run came out with a line of cocktails to go, and this caught the attention of Merry Moo founders Kelvin Ngo and Maggie Lim-Ngo. They were smitten by one cocktail in particular: the Floppy Ears, a "refreshing fusion of delicate flavors and fragrant notes" with Beefeater London Dry Gin, fresh basil, lemon juice, Fleur de Sauvage liqueur, Angostura bitters, and cucumber bitters. The resulting scoop has similar components—lemon, basil, cucumber, gin, bitters, elderflower liqueur, syrup, milk cream, and sugar.

If you're curious to try it, you can get a pint for P600 through the Merry Moo or Run Rabbit Run website. Note that it does contain alcohol—but probably not enough to make you tipsy, says Kelvin.

Merry Moo is a local ice-cream shop that churns up premium ice cream using non-ultra heat treated dairy sourced from Laguna farmers. Their ice-cream line includes basics like French Vanilla and Sea Salt Caramel, as well as more playful flavors like Polvoron and Cheesy Mamon.

For orders, visit Merry Moo's website or Run Rabbit Run's website.

