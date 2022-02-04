Eat + Drink What's New

Sweet News: You Can Get Your Fix of TWG's Famous Macarons Once Again for a Limited Time

Treat your loved ones (or yourself) with these winning treats this Valentine's!

by Patricia Baes
A day ago
(SPOT.ph) Manila's got its fair share of tea lovers, who were in for a real treat as Singapore's TWG Tea opened their own tea salon and boutique in the Metro (specifically, at Greenbelt 5!) back in 2012. Over the years they would go on to open more stores around the city, and though their wide selection of tea is of course the main draw, they also became famed for their macarons! Coming in one-of-a-kind flavors that feature their signature tea blends and being of great quality for its just-right price point—think slightly-crisp but not overly chewy or tough shells, paired with smooth and rich ganache fillings that aren't too sweet—it's no wonder they were such a hit, even topping our 2015 list of the Top 10 Macarons in Manila. These confections sadly disappeared from TWG's shelves for some time, but guess what: They're back—sort of. Yup, the tea back is bringing them back for a limited time, in time for Valentine's season!

macarons, TWG Tea
Missed TWG's famous macarons?
PHOTO BY TWG Tea
Heads up, you can get your fix of TWG Tea's macarons this Valentine's season:

Yup, TWG is making selected flavors of their macarons available for ordering for a limited time this month, as their Box of 24 Macarons can be had as part of special tea bundles that you can order for the season of hearts! Take your pick from Haute Couture Tea with a Box of 24 Macarons (P3,395) or the Cotton Teabags with a Box of 24 Macarons (P2,755) bundles, both of which can be ordered only from February 7 to 10 for pickup or claiming from February 12 to 15. Each box of 24 macarons comes with six pieces each of these flavors:

  • Napoleon Tea and Caramel
  • Earl Grey Fortune and Chocolate
  • Noel in New York Tea and Red Velvet
  • Number 12 Tea and Tiramisu Macaron
macarons, TWG Tea
Yup, TWG is letting you order a box of selected flavors of their signature macarons for a limited time this month!
PHOTO BY TWG Tea
TWG Tea
These come in bundles along with their Haute Couture Tea...
PHOTO BY TWG Tea
TWG Tea
...And Cotton Teabags.
PHOTO BY TWG Tea

Note that supplies are limited, and each person can order a maximum of two sets (one of the Haute Couture Tea & Box of 24 Macarons bundle, and one of the Cotton Teabags & Box of 24 Macarons bundle). You'll also have to pay for your orders within 24 hours of submitting your order form. Be sure to pick up your orders on your set date and time (from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.February 12 to 15) at TWG Tea's Greenbelt 5 store; you can either drop by yourself, or by book your own courier (ideally not a motorcycle, though, as the macarons are delicate!) for delivery.

Ready? Mark your calendars and set those alarms—the order form opens on February 7, at 9 a.m. 

macarons, TWG Tea
Mark your calendars and set your alarms for when the order form opens!
PHOTO BY Patricia Baes

TWG Tea is a brand of tea from Singapore with a wide variety of signature blends.

For orders, fill out TWG Tea's order form, which will be open from February 7 to 10, 2022. You can also check out their Instagram page.

