The Famous Flaky-Creamy Milk Pies of Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory Just Got a Fruity Flavor Boost

(SPOT.ph) Now we're huge fans of a lot of the things that Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory makes—their signature cookies, of course, are always a crisp-buttery treat, and they even came out with uber-fluffy soufflé pancakes as they opened their own café. But there is definitely a special place in our hearts for their flaky-creamy Milk Pie. With its pure and adulterated note of real dairy, even its basic Hokkaido milk-flavored variant is a real treat—but it's also a great medium to incorporate other equally drool-worthy flavors. In fact, you can now try it out taken out for a fruity spin, as the Japanese brand recently came out with Strawberry and Apple Caramel-flavored versions of the Milk Pie!

The signature Milk Pies of Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory are going the fruity direction:

In case you've never had Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's Milk Pie, it's basically a taste-and-texture triumph—on the outside is a light, flaky pastry exterior stuffed with a choux pastry puff, and as you take a bite you're met with a light and billowy filling of barely-sweet Hokkaido milk cream. And for these new variants, that milk-cream filling's getting a flavor boost! The Strawberry Cream Milk Pie (P590/box of five) has the cream infused with the flavor of berries—and the resulting sensation evokes the boxed strawberry milk you likely drank growing up, but in a more indulgent medium. (And peep that sprightly pink hue!)

Prefer the warm and buttery profile of a classic apple pie? Go for the Apple Caramel Cream Milk Pie (P650/box of five)—think of it as apple pie taken to creamy, dreamy heights. Here, the cream filling is sweetened with honey for a subtle floral note, and then studded with apple bits that are bright yet tender, and tinged with just a hint of cinnamon. You can easily get your fix through Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's website; alternatively, you can course your orders through delivery apps (GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo) or by reaching out to the brand on Facebook, Instagram, or Viber (0966-629-1364).

Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory is a Japanese brand of pastries. In 2019, they also opened their standalone café, where they serve up soufflé pancakes and other sweet and savory Japanese-inspired eats.

For orders, visit Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory's website or find Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory on GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Pickaroo. You can also contact 0966-629-1364 on Viber, or send a message to Tokyo Milk Cheese Factory on Facebook or Instagram.

