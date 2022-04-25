Beers to That: The Award-Winning ShackMeister Burger Has Hit Our Shores

(SPOT.ph) We all know and love Shake Shack's famous burgers, which are properly satisfying with their soft buns and juicy, flavorful meat. Even in their basic cheeseburger form they're great (they made it to second place in the 2019 edition of our Top 10 Cheeseburgers in Manila list!)—but they also take so dang well to other elements. For instance, they go the smoky route with applewood smoked bacon and chopped cherry peppers in their SmokeShack; they also amplify the crunch and goo with the addition of their cheese-stuffed portobello patty in the Shack Stack. This time around, they're bringing the signature savoriness of beer to the mix with a special variant you can catch for a limited time: meet the ShackMeister Burger.

Don't miss these limited-edition beer-infused burgers and other eats at Shake Shack:

The ShackMeister Burger (P325) first came about in 2014, and was hailed the "Best Burger" at the 2014 Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival Burger Bash in the U.S. Featured here is the winning combo of burgers and beer, as each sandwich has Shake Shack's 100% all-natural beef patty, cheese, and crispy beer-marinated shallots for added malty-earthy flavor dimension and crunch! Added creaminess comes via their ShackSauce—and everything comes together in between non-GMO potato buns. Talk about a burly treat—especially when paired with their own ShackMeister Ale (P180/16 ounces, P260/24 ounces).

Prefer a snappy bite? Go for the ShackMeister Dog (P295), which features the same combo of beer-marinated crispy shallots and cheese (in sauce form this time) but as applied to their all-natural beef hot dogs. Better yet, go ahead and complete the meal with their ShackMeister Fries (P215), where their signature crinkly-cut fries come dressed with cheese sauce and those same beer-marinated shallots.

We don't know about you, but our stomachs are definitely grumbling—and if you're anything like us you'll want to head over to your nearest Shake Shack branch, stat. These ShackMeister specials are only available for a limited time, so get to it!

Shake Shack is a casual joint best known for its burgers and thick, creamy milkshakes. They came to the Philippines in 2019 and brought with them their global bestsellers as well as Philippine exclusives, like their Calamansi Pie Concrete and Ube Shake.

See a list of Shake Shack branches. For more information, check out Shake Shack Philippines' Facebook page.

