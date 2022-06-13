Treat Dad to These Buffets, Hearty Set Meals + More This Father's Day

(SPOT.ph) June means a lot of things—and among the month’s most notable events is Father’s Day, a.k.a. the day when we shine the spotlight on our paternal figures that have helped us become who we are today. As fulfilling as being a parent can be, it’s definitely no walk in a park. We can show love and appreciation any day of the year, sure, but on Father's Day, it's our chance to take it a step up for our dads, daddies, papas, tatay, pops—so if you’re looking for hearty options that’ll fill up his stomach as much as his heart, we’ve got you covered.

Make it a memorable Father's Day 2022 with these savory and sweet treats and dining deals:

Surf-and-Turf, Aussie Eats + More at Hilton Manila

Treat Dad to an extensive spread of seafood, barbecued meats, and more at Hilton’s resident buffet Kusina—they’ll be holding a special buffet for the occasion at P3,500 per person. Meanwhile, over at the recently opened Port Bar, you can get your fill of complimentary beer with any order of their pizza, pasta, burgers, or other Aussie dishes. And if you’d rather bring the fun home, you’ll be happy to know they’ve got a special Bring Hilton Home set (P5,000) that includes Dry-Aged Ribeye Steak with sides plus a Father’s-Day themed cake for dessert.

For orders and inquiries, contact 0917-826-6442 or send an email to MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com. You can also check out their Facebook page.

Tea, Pastries + More from TWG

Haven’t caught up with your old man in a while? Consider doing just that over tea and baked treats as TWG’s got a special Pastry Kit (P1350) that includes a selection of classic French and British pastries: Madeleines, Financiers, Canelés, Chocolate Muffins, Scones, and a Croissant—perfect for pairing with their signature blends! This is available for preordering until June 13, to be claimed at TWG’s outlets at Greenbelt 5, Central Square, or Alabang Town Center on June 17. Better yet, throw in an order of TWG’s New York Breakfast Tea (P1,895)—a black whole-leaf Assam-based tea blend—and one of their signature accessory sets, like the Design Gold Teapot in Black (P12,995) and Vogue Teacup & Saucer (P4,295).

For orders of the Pastry Kit, fill out TWG’s order form. For orders of the tea and accessories, visit TWG’s shop on Lazada. You can also check out their Facebook page.

A+ Steaks, Brunch Buffet + More at Shangri-La The Fort

Steak is a Dad's-Day classic, and Shangri-La The Fort's totally raising the stakes (er, steaks?) at Raging Bull Chophouse & Bar as they've got special cuts from star beef varieties like Chateau Briand Cape Grim Tenderloin. For a more casual affair, you’ll also want to check out the special Father’s Day Afternoon Tea set (P2,150 net/good for two) available at High Street Lounge. And if you’re looking to do brunch a bright yet elegant setting, consider making it a family date at the Father’s Day Brunch Buffet (P3,200 net) at High Street Cafe. Don't forget that you can also pick up a Kickass Burger DIY Kit (P1,980) from Raging Bull Burgers so you can continue the feast at home!

For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-536-3287 or send an email to eats.slfm@shangri-la.com. You can also check out Shangri-La The Fort, Manila’s Facebook page.

Father’s Day Set Menu at Diamond Hotel

How’s about treating dad to a totally sumptuous multicourse meal? Diamond Hotel’s Lobby Lounge has a can’t-be-missed three-course set menu (P1,580 net) that includes a Salade de Saison with mixed greens, orange cream cheese, and marinated shrimp; a main course of dad’s choice (Pan-Seared Olive Crusted Cod in Fisherman’s Stew or Grilled Beef Tenderloin with Mushroom and a truffle-scented Vegetable Ragout), and a serving of Coffee Cream Dome with Berries for dessert. Dad gets a complimentary glass of house wine or local beer, too!

For inquiries and reservations, contact 8528-3000 or 0975-792-1473, or send an email to restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com. You can also check out Diamond Hotel Philippines’ Facebook page.

Dark Chocolate Cheesecake from Mary Grace Cafe x Auro Chocolate

Dessert is an oft-forgotten part of the Father’s-day equation, likely because of how the food category’s stereotyped to be “feminine”—but we’ve got one suave, silky reason for you to break gender norms and add a sweet treat to your Dad’s-day food spread. Give a warm welcome (back) to the Dark Chocolate Cheesecake (P316/slice, P2,308/whole)—a limited-edition collab confection from Mary Grace and local bean-to-bar purveyor Auro Chocolate, which was introduced last year and available for ordering again this year! Featured here is a smooth cheesecake base hugged by a layer of single-origin Davao dark chocolate ganache, topped with orange cream and shards of almond-chocolate bark.

For delivery orders, visit Mary Grace Cafe’s website. You can also check out the Facebook pages of Mary Grace Cafe and Auro Chocolate.

Father's Day Dinner at Cafe Ysabel

Cafe Ysabel is a timeless fave for Filipino and continental fare that’s loved by all ages, and they’ve prepared a special Father’s Day Menu available for dine-in (P4,740/good for four) or takeaway (P4,388/good for four) on June 19. Included in the set are the Mixed Mushroom Soup Gratin for starters, Argentine Steak with Fresh Pappardelle Tossed in Truffle Butter plus Creamed Spinach Casserole as your main, and Mango Jubilee Ice Cream Cheesecake for dessert.

For reservations and inquiries, contact 0995-590-5515. You can also check out Cafe Ysabel’s Facebook page.

Father's Day Mocha Chiffon Cake from Butternut Bakery

You can't beat a classic cake flavor like mocha when you're looking to unlock Dad's sweet side. Butternut Manila's baking up a special Dad’s Favorite Mocha Chiffon Cake (P1,400) for Father's-Day season, with pillowy layers of mocha chiffon and a coffee-yema filling, all covered with French buttercream frosting.

For orders, visit Butternut Bakery's website. You can also check out their Facebook page.

Father’s Day Brunch, Meaty Hotbox + More from Sofitel Manila

Get ready to eat your heart out with Dad and the rest of the fam. Sofitel’s resident buffet Spiral is s holding a special Father’s Day Brunch (starts at P4,900 net) on June 19, and it’ll feature all kinds of international eats from their 21 ateliers plus free-flowing soda, iced tea, and juices (with the option to upgrade to free-flowing champagne)! Alternatively, bring the feast to your own dining table by ordering up Spiral at Home’s Meat and Grill Hot Box (P4,000)—a set menu served for takeaway, consisting of Slow-Smoked Beef Brisket, Barbecue Pork Spare Ribs, Grilled Cervelat Sausage, Roast Chicken, and sides good for four.

For orders and inquiries, visit the Special Offers section of Sofitel Manila’s website. You can also check out their Facebook page.

Macchiato Cake from Honeybon

Is Dad the type who can’t function without taking his a.m. cup of joe? Let him take his love for coffee to the dessert realm with Honeybon’s Father’s-Day special, the Macchiato Cake (P780). Layers of coffee-tinged chiffon cake and buttercream come together in this simple yet satisfying cake—and it sure doesn’t hurt that for orders placed thru the website (until June 14, and for delivery on June 18 and 19), you get complimentary cake toppers and free delivery.

For orders, visit Honeybon’s website or contact 0991-300-8000. You can also check out their Facebook page.

Empanadas + Indian Mango Habanero Hot Sauce from Casa Luisa

We've got just the thing to help add feisty flavors to your dining table for Father's Day. Casa Luisa—makers of some of our favorite pies in town—has come up with a must-try Father's Day Special set (P1,700), which includes three pieces each of Jamaican Patties (with slow-cooked Kitayama beef!) and Pork Carnitas Empanadas (with pork shoulder slow-cooked in orange, dayap, cinnamon, and other aromatics) plus a bottle of their Indian Mango Habanero Hot Sauce.

For orders, fill out Casa Luisa's order form. You can also check out their Instagram page.

Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cake from Chef Kerri's Baking Room

If Dad likes his chocolate cakes deep, dark, and reeeeeal fudgy, this Belgian Chocolate Truffle Cake (P2,800) makes for a fantastic choice for Father's day. This towering (and heavyweight!) cake features layers of Belgian chocolate cake that are moist as can be and brawny on the cocoa, along with chocolate ganache and toppings of chocolate cake truffles and shavings.

For orders, send a message to Chef Kerri's Baking Room on Facebook or Instagram.

