Let's Dance: This Mediterranean Spot in Makati Gives a New Ring to the Rumba

(SPOT.ph) The dance goes like this: Hold on to your partner, step to the side twice, and then another forward if you're leading, or backward if not. It's a basic box style, like the waltz—but more intimate and sensual. The secret is in the hips. Yup, we're talking about rumba! But we're not here to talk about the dance (no more than we already have) or the music, but rather a new restaurant in Makati of the same name. Here, no partner is required—you and your taste buds alone can do the dancing with its mouth-watering dishes.

Situated at the heart of Makati, this new can't-be-missed haunt, Rumba, courtesy of The Bistro Group, is the current life of the party in The Shops at Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

As simple and unassuming as it is at first glance, the essence of Rumba reveals itself when you take a step inside—you're met with vibrant yet warm tones, eye-catching decor on the walls and floor tiles with wooden accents, plus the background music, which you won't be able to help but shake your shoulders to as you sway your head to the beat. It’s a whole party, yet one that’s oozing with luxury and elegance; go ahead and take out your best ‘fits here). The vibe has been set, and you haven't even arrived at your seat yet. Just in case you missed it, there's also an elevated bar.

If you're looking for Mediterranean dishes, take a shot at Rumba's wide array of eats that draw from Spanish (the biggest influence), Italian, and Greek cuisines (along with some French influences). Their diverse line of dishes comes courtesy of Chef Alfredo Rodriguez Sangrador, who hails from Madrid, Spain, and chose to live in Asia to learn more. Plus, he says good-naturedly, "It was already quite boring in Spain."

The 40-year-old chef, also the Head Chef of Bistronomia, said that most of their dishes are cooked in a charcoal oven, "including their French-style free-range chicken, local squid, lamb chops, duck confit, octopus, shrimp, cheeses, and the mouth-watering cochinillo,"—which is the main reason some of their dishes are filled with a distinct and satisfying salty and smoky taste.

Put Mediterranean restaurant Rumba on your list of must-tries:

A great example is one of Rumba's hot starters: the Pulpo a la Brasa (P1,195). It's served in an enclosed lid, with smoke dancing inside. The grilled and chewy octopus is the highlight of this dish, laid around a bagna gauda sauce, and surrounded by smoked potatoes. The flavor of the sauce, a type of garlic and anchovy mix with origins from Piedmont , Italy, complements the smoky goodness of the lightly charred seafood.

The classic empanada takes the torch for the hot starters with Empanadillas de Atun y Vieiras (P450). A bite is a burst of savory surprise thanks to the tuna and scallops stew inside. If you're looking for cold cuts for your starter then turn into the Tataki de Atun (P895) where bite-sized pieces of tuna tataki are placed on top of avocado emulsion, tomato, and aji Camarillo mayo. Just take a look at the soft pink shades.

The rich in flavor Negra Con Gambas (P1,595) will be sure to make not just your taste buds, but also your eyes (peep that gorgeous black color!) dance—or swim, in this case. The shrimp and squid ink gives the charcoal rice an overwhelmingly deep yet pleasant wave of brininess. If you're more into noodles, you might want to try its pasta counterpart: the Gambas Ajillo (P695).

When it comes to meat, Presa Iberica (P1,650) got you. The Iberian pork loin strips with French beans come swimming in a deep umami sauce, with the charcoal-grilled meat giving you the perfect salty and savory flavor.

You'll have to make room for dessert (operative phrase: have to, because the dishes are just filling), especially since Rumba has a jar of cheesecake, streusel, and mixed berries stew that goes by the name Tarta de Queso (P385). Even those who don't like desserts or sweets, in general, won’t be able to resist digging in for a scoop once, twice—heck, they might even end up finishing the whole jar.

Rumba's also got an extensive lineup of drinks; whether it's lunchtime, dinnertime, or whatever other time in between, you’re bound to find your perfect sip. Try a glass or two of their Mojito (P430), Old-Fashioned (P495), Negroni (P430), or its Tiki Culture beverages—just don’t go overboard, or you might end up dancing the rumba literally (or in your dreams when you pass out from drunkenness). Drink responsibly, folks.

When you hear the word rumba, what comes to mind is probably the dance. This chic new establishment doesn't stray away from that—though this time it’s your taste buds that'll be doing the dancing. With stellar eats and drinks that deliver on vibrant, dynamic flavors, Rumba’s out to stimulate and invigorate the senses—and who knows? You might start learning how to dance the rumba, too.

