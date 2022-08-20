One Night Only: Your Dinner at Toyo Eatery, Gallery by Chele + More Can Help Those in Need

(SPOT.ph) Being a pleasurable (read: fun) act, dining out, is generally considered hedonistic. Nothing wrong with that, but what's even better is when you can have your cake and eat it too—or in this case, treat yourself to great-tasting eats while helping out the many Filipinos who sadly don't have access to the oft-taken for granted human necessities that are clean water and proper sanitation. Here's your chance to do your part in making their lives better: mark your calendars on Wednesday, August 31 as a number of Manila's best-known restaurants—including Toyo Eatery, Gallery by Chele, The Test Kitchen, and more—will be having special menus for the benefit of those in need!

Gallery by Chele, Helm, and other A+ restaurants will be having special menus to benefit Filipinos in need:

Clean running water is a human right—it's what most of us rely on when we turn on the tap to wash our hands, to flush the toilet after using, and to quench our thirst after a long meal. But it's also something a lot of us take for granted. Others aren't so lucky. Many in far-flung places don't always have access to clean water, forcing students to carry gallons of water from nearby faucets and wells to their schools—or even skip washing at all, which potentially leads to diseases.

Enter Tubig Para Sa Lahat, an initiative by folks in the local food industry that aims to raise awareness on the issue. A number of Manila's best restaurants are coming up with special menus available on the 31st: Wagyu Studio, Azuthai, The Black Pig, Cirkulo, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Helm, M Dining, Metronome, The Test Kitchen, and Toyo Eatery.

Part of the proceeds from the said one-night affair will be donated directly to the World Vision Development Foundation Inc. to help fund clean water and hygiene programs in Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Sur, Antique, Leyte, Samar, Negros and BARMM. We don't know about you, but we say you can't beat a win-win-win.

For more information, check out the Facebook pages of Wagyu Studio Manila, Azuthai, The Black Pig, Cirkulo, Gallery by Chele, Hapag, Helm, M Dining, Metronome, The Test Kitchen, and Toyo Eatery.

