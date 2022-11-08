SPOT.ph Roadtest: Is Burger King's Internet-Famous Rootbeer Float All It's Hyped Up to Be?

(SPOT.ph) We don't know about you but on busy workdays when we just can't be bothered to cook, or simply when we're craving a budget-friendly grilled burger, our minds immediately go to Burger King. Yup, this fast-food chain famous for its grilled juicy burgers is always top of mind for us when we're in the mood for a quick, filling burger-and-fries combo for lunch or dinner—but lately we've noticed a few additions to the menu. And, apparently, it's not just us. Recent posts on the Internet have been raving about a new Burger King exclusive A&W Rootbeer Float and limited-time-only Cheese Bites. While neither are obviously part of our go-to BK staples, we decided to see what all the fuss is about and try these new menu items for ourselves.

Here's what we think of the new Burger King menu items:

Price

For the Cheese Bites, you can go for the six-piece (P95) or the 10-piece (P149) ala-carte orders. With a little math that comes down to about P15 per Cheese Bite. It's a little steep for small pillows of cheese but considering that they're claiming the bites to be made of gouda cheese, we can let this slide. Also, comparing its price to other sides like the Onion rings and the thick-cut fries, they are still easily the most expensive side you can order from Burger King.

The Burger King A&W Rootbeer Float is P39. It is the same price point as their classic Coke float. To be honest, we expected the float to be more expensive but we're glad for this turn of events.

Availability

The Cheese Bites are a limited-time-only item so we expected to have a hard time finding these but surprisingly, they were available at almost every Burger King outlet we checked near us in Quezon City. Hit up your nearest BK and they're most likely there.

We wish we could say the same for the A&W Rootbeer float though. Boy, was this drink hard to find. We had to check over five stores before we found one that carried it. The good news is, you can check the menus of specific branches via the Burger King website; doing so, we noticed that it's mostly the standalone, bigger stores that have the float. Exercise patience when looking for this drink, Spotters. Treat it like a treasure hunt.

Taste

We're just going to go right ahead and say it: we love Burger King's Cheese Bites! They're deep-fried ooey-gooey cheesy pillows of goodness. They're especially delish when they're fresh and hot because you get that play between a crisp outside and hot melted inner layer of cheese. But TBH, we'd still eat them cold. The gouda cheese is a great choice for this as it's neither too salty nor too bland. It has just the right amount of flavor to either eat on its own or as part of a burger meal.

As for the A&W Rootbeer Float, it tastes just like root beer. The vanilla soft-serve doesn't stand out too much nor does it make the drink extra creamy as we expected. To be honest, it's really just like drinking extra sweet root beer.

Final Verdict

We really love the new limited-time-only Cheese Bites. They're fun bite-sized pillows of deep-fried cheese that make for good alternatives to mozzarella sticks and french fries. They can be eaten by themselves or as part of a meal. They're filling, and are just an overall delightful snack. The fact that they're also easy to find makes this a total win for us. No cheese craving left unsatisfied.

As for the A&W Rootbeer Float, we're a bit on the fence about this one. There's nothing wrong with it. But it's also nothing life-changing—it's just like any other rootbeer float out there. In fact, it's not even as creamy as we expected it to be. The fact that it's so hard to find makes us question if it's even worth it. Unless you're real nostalgic about the drink, there's no reason to stalk every Burger King branch for a taste. It's a rootbeer float. Don't let FOMO get the better of you.

