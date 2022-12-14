Watch Free Indie Films Under the Stars at CCP's Outdoor Movie Nights This Weekend

(SPOT.ph) Already done with your Christmas shopping? Got nothing to do this weekend but hang out and chill? Well, dear Spotter, if you're lucky enough to be done with everything that has to do with the Christmas rush, you might want to consider slowing down and watching a bunch of free movies this weekend. Yup, you read that right, free because the Cultural Center of the Philippines is holding an outdoor movie night called Cinema Under the Stars on December 17 to 18 at the CCP Front Lawn.

Here's what to expect from CCP's Cinema Under the Stars:

You can catch highly-acclaimed Filipino independent films and shorts from Cinemalaya, Gawad Alternatibo, as well as flicks from the CCP Collection, such as Pepot Artista, Batsoy, Si Oddie, and See you, George! this weekend. There will be two screening schedules each day, with three to four movies each.

December 17's first screening will take place at 6 p.m., followed by another screening at 8:30 p.m., while December 18's schedule will take place earlier, with the first screening slated to start at 4 p.m. and the last run at 6 p.m. See the full schedule below:

ICYDK, this isn't the first time CCP will be holding Cinema Under the Stars. Movie-goers can choose to set up a blanket and watch under the stars or view the films from the comfort of their own vehicles. This event is free and open to riders, bikers, joggers, and walkers—basically anyone with a free weekend and ready to head on down to Pasay.

For more information, visit the Cultural Center of the Philippines' Facebook page.

