10 Tracks for Your 2023 Valentine's Day Playlist Whatever Your Current Relationship Status

(SPOT.ph) Whether you’re celebrating the Season of Love or “Independence” Day, there’s a song that can get you jamming to the beat of your feels. We round up tracks from different decades that are bound to strike a chord, whatever type of relationship (or lack thereof) you're currently in.

Also read: 10 Anthems for Your Non-Relationship Relationship

Tracks to add to your 2023 Valentine's Day playlist, no matter your current status:

“Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez

Most memorable line: "I needed to lose you to find me."

We've been in a toxic relationship, whether with a bad person, or a bad habit. Whatever it was, we and Selena Gomez are here to celebrate your being able to get rid of all the poison. This song released in October 2019 gets that moment of realization, triumph, and self-acceptance exactly. No more marupok here!

“Sweet Nothing” by Taylor Swift

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sweetest line: "...the voices that implore, ‘You should be doing more.’ To you, I can admit that I’m just too soft for all of it."

If you’re not a part of the Independence Day Movement, congratulations as you can dedicate this piece to your SO. It’s the perfect Midnight (2020) song to jam to if you feel that adulting can be too much and you just need a warm embrace and a few words of encouragement to get you back up.

“Africa” by Toto

Most memorable line: "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from you."

“Africa'' is not your typical love song but will perfectly fit the bill if you’re usually running to the arms of music for emotional refuge. Even if it’s literally about Africa (as in the continent), who says the symbolism should stop you from enjoying the song altogether? This is also a great track to listen to if you’re into anything retro. “Africa” is the third single that Toto released in their 1982 album.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

“All of Me” by John Legend

Sweetest line: "Cards on the table, we're both showing hearts. Risking it all, though it's hard."

The song is pretty straightforward—it’s about someone expressing their deepest love in the form of harmony and verses. This track from Love in the Future (2013) takes us into the perspective of a lover risking it all even if there’s a chance it will fail in the end. It’s like a vow of unwavering loyalty and all that sickeningly sweet stuff. And all we can shout in response is #SanaAll.

Also read:

10 Problematic Couples From Romantic Movies That'll Remind You of Single Blessedness

10 Low-Key Date Ideas for Couples Who Don't Like Crowds

“Bless the Broken Road” by Rascal Flatts

Sweetest line: "Others who broke my heart, they were like Northern stars pointing me on my way into your loving arms."

If you want that dash of kilig to serenade you in this Season of Hearts, this 2006 song from Feels Like Today may hit that sweet spot of longing. Imagine that special someone trying and failing to find their One True Love. As if in a serendipity of sorts, they find their way to you and they’re oh-so-glad they did. This song captures that mood on point.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

"I’m Not in Love" by Kesley Lu

Most memorable line: "I like to see you, but then again that doesn't mean you mean that much to me."

This 2019 cover from 10cc’s 1975 album is the perfect song for someone who’s currently in denial of what they truly feel. While they may deny or just not confirm that they are feeling something, their actions may be telling the opposite—after all, who isn't afraid to fall in love? We can't be the only ones with battle scars, heck, maybe even open wounds. Drama apart, this song is a fresh retro vibe you can totally just sink into. Here's a reminder to let yourself feel.

“Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

Sweetest line: "I can love me better than you can."

Speaking of self-love and self-love anthems, here’s Miley’s latest take on the matter—released on her ex-husband’s birthday (January 13, 2023), no less. Queen moves only. This song is a great reminder that you can and should always put yourself first, and also that self-love is the best way to get back at your ex.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Kiss Me” by Ed Sheeran

Sweetest line: "Settle down with me and I'll be your safety."

Even if this is a 2011 song, the track remains timeless as it tells the story of two best friends who eventually tie the knot. The guy falls in love with the girl first, and the latter slowly and surely does. If you’re a fan of the Vampire Diaries (2009), this song will sound even more familiar to you. “Kiss Me” is your go-to song if you’re in love with your best friend and they feel the same thing towards you. Another #SanaAll story for the books!

Trivia: The song is about how Ed Sheeran's godparents fell in love.

“Sparks” by Coldplay

Sweetest line: "My heart is yours, it’s you that I hold on to."

Acoustic music abounds this season, and Coldplay with their 2000 track is here to give you all the bittersweet feels that come with being in a long-term relationship. Sometimes, the familiarity can get too much and things can turn boring before you know it. “Sparks” captures this feeling of helplessness that a lover has in an effort to get their S.O. to “remember them” once more.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

“I Try” by Macy Gray

Most memorable line: "Though I try to hide it, it's clear my world crumbles when you are not near."

'90s kids, go on a trip down memory lane while jamming to this 1999 hit. Hidden behind Macy Gray's smooth vocals and that chill beat is a painful message about someone who still can't get over their former flame. It’s honestly a struggle, especially during this season when all you can see are people holding hands and spending quality time together. But hey, feel your feels and then put Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" back on the queue.

Also read:

Move Over, V-Day: 10 Ways to Celebrate Single Awareness Day

10 Cringey-But-Oh-So-Good Reality Dating Shows to Stream Just Because