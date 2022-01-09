The Matrix, The Batman + All the Most Exciting Warner Bros. Movies Coming in 2022

(SPOT.ph) 2022 may be starting out pretty bleakly—an understatement, we know—but here's hoping that means it can only go up from here. To help you find something to look forward to, especially if you're a cinephile, then we round up some of the biggest and most exciting releases coming from Warner Bros. this year. Yup, that includes some of the biggest drops from the DC Extended Universe! Take note that dates are the expected theatrical release here in the Philippines and may change. Get your popcorn ready as early as now!

Mark your calendars for the most exciting Warner Bros. movie releases of 2022

The Matrix Resurrections

Release date: January 12

Oh yes, The Matrix Revolutions (2003) continues nearly two decades after. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to the Matrix to resurrect (we couldn't resist) this massive science fiction classic. This movie picks up around 60 years after the events of Revolutions and follows Neo (Reeves) as a video game developer who has been having weird dreams. The star-studded cast includes the two OGs, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jada Pinkett Smith, and more.

King Richard

Release date: February 16

Have you ever looked at someone so incredibly successful in their field and wondered how they got there? Well, their parents probably had something to do with it, in one way or the other. This hard-hitting film is based on Richard Williams (portrayed by Will Smith), who raised yup, tennis stars and siblings Serena and Venus Williams.

The Batman

Release date: March 2022

Remember in 2019 when people freaked out over Robert Pattinson being cast as the masked vigilante? Well, the trailers for this Matt Reeves epic is looking to disprove the naysayers. This take on Batman is set during the younger years of Bruce Wayne. It also stars Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle a.k.a Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton a.k.a the Riddler, an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot a.k.a the Penguin, and more.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Release date: April 2022

Jude Law stars as a younger Albus Dumbledore in this continuation of the wizarding world. Dumbledore teams up with Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and others to move against the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelson).

DC League of Super-Pets

Release date: May 2022

In this adventure for all ages, Superman gets a best friend in the form of Krypto the Super-Dog (who also happens to have all the same powers as the hero). Things go topsy-turvy when all the supers are kidnapped and it lands on Krypto and a rag-tag crew of shelter animals to rescue them.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson brings to life DC Comics Character Black Adam in this spin-off and sequel to Shazam! Black Adam was a slave given the powers of the Egyptian Gods—and was then imprisoned for 5,000 years. Jaume Collet-Serra directed this action-adventure; it also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan.

Salem's Lot

Heads up, horror fans: We've got another Stephen King movie headed our way! This movie is based on the horror master's 1975 novel of the same name which sees an author by the name Ben Mears who return home to the town of Jerusalem's Lot—only to find it being plagued by a vampire. It is directed by The Nun's Gary Dauberman.

Don't Worry Darling

Ever imagined Harry Styles and Florence Pugh as a blissfully married 1950s couple? Well, when this movie drops, you won't have to. The two are part of an experimental community (Read: a manufactured utopia) who begin to realize darker things are afoot. This psychological thriller is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Chris Pine.

The Flash

Finally. A standalone feature film for Ezra Miller's Flash! This action-adventure film will be directed by IT's Andy Muschietti and stars Ron Livingston, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Sasha Calle, and Michael Keaton.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa had fans all excited for the Aquaman sequel when he and the team dropped sneak peeks of his new suit in September 2021. In the upcoming movie, we'll get to see Aquaman forging unexpected alliances in order to protect Atlantis. Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicole Kidman are all set to star in this James Wan film.

