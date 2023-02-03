Quezon City Launches an Online One-Stop-Shop for Vendor Registration

(SPOT.ph) Want to start a business, but the thought of bureaucracy is too much to bear? Skip the stressful trip to the City Hall because Quezon City finally launched the first-ever digital market one-stop shop (MOSS) system in the Philippines.

Quezon City residents can easily apply for vendor registration and renewal, as well as secure the necessary permits and licenses needed to run shop. All that and more can be accessed in the QC E-Services portal.

The initiative aims to speed up and streamline the application processes for market owners, vendors, and hawkers who want to build income as soon as possible and avoid the long wait time in physical offices.

“Registration and renewal processes are now simpler, faster, and more convenient, giving all market stall owners more time to focus on their business and less time on processing requirements,” it said in a video posted by the Quezon City Government.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Quezon City Lets You Trade in Trash for Groceries

Inside Quezon City's e-market portal

To access the MOSS, all you have to do is register on the QC E-Services website with your basic information. No further verification is needed from you.

You'll find that there are several features to explore upon clicking the MOSS icon: apply for a business permit or franchise, manage market lease and inventory, pay stall rent, request market clearance, view market violation, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW Recommended Videos

Requests for stall extension, transfer, and repair can also be found there. All transactions can be paid online via Paygate, GCash, and Maya.

On top of that, information on public market analysis is available for stall owners who are interested to use data to make more empowered decisions.

Looks like this might just be one way to get less red tape in the way.

ALSO READ:

Quezon City Public Library Brings Back Evening Hours

Love Is Pride: Quezon City Will Hold Commitment Ceremony for LGBTQIA+ Couples This February